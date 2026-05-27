Sudan: TSC President Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings to Kings, Emirs and Leaders of Arab and Islamic States

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, sent cables of congratulations to kings, emirs, and presidents of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

In his cables, TSC President Al-Burhan conveyed his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the leaders on the blessed occasion, wishing them good health and wellbeing, and wishing their brotherly peoples continued security, stability, progress, and prosperity.

The leaders included:

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1. Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

2. Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

3. King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan

4. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman

5. King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain

6. Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jabir Al-Sabah of the State of Kuwait

7. Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khalid Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah of Kuwait

8. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of the State of Qatar

9. President Ahmed Al-Sharaa of the Syrian Arab Republic

10. President Joseph Aoun of the Lebanese Republic

11. President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine

12. Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council of Yemen Dr. Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi

13. President Nizar Mohammed Saeed Amidi of Iraq

14. King Mohammed VI of the Kingdom of Morocco

15. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt

16. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

17. President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

18. President Kais Saied of the Republic of Tunisia

19. Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Dr. Mohamed Younes Al-Menfi

20. Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh

21. President Ismail Omar Guelleh of the Republic of Djibouti

22. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia

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23. President Isaias Afwerki of the State of Eritrea

24. President Azali Assoumani of the Union of the Comoros

25. President Bassirou Diomaye Faye of the Republic of Senegal

26. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

27. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of the Republic of Türkiye

28. President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan

29. President Prabowo Subianto of the Republic of Indonesia

30. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim

31. President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

32. President of the Transitional Period of Mali General Assimi Goïta.