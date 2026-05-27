Kenya: No, Kenya's Teachers Commission Hasn't Released Mandatory List of Approved Teaching Subject Combinations - Viral Document Fake

No, Kenya's teachers commission hasn't released mandatory list of approved teaching subject combinations; viral document fake

IN SHORT: A document posted on Facebook claims that Kenya's Teachers Service Commission has issued a new list of approved teaching subject combinations for secondary school teachers. The TSC says this is false.

A document shared on Facebook claims that Kenya's Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has issued a mandatory list of approved secondary school teaching subject combinations.

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The document warns aspiring teachers and graduates that they risk being denied registration and employment if they pursue subject combinations not on the list. The document also claims that candidates must have attained a minimum grade of C+ in the two teaching subjects they intend to teach. It is dated 10 April 2026 and has the reference number "TSC/ADM/SC/01/2026".

The document groups the approved combinations into categories such as science, languages, mathematics, humanities and technical subjects. It says that only those with these combinations qualify for TSC registration and recruitment.

The TSC is a constitutional commission responsible for registering, employing, assigning, promoting and disciplining teachers in Kenya's public schools, as well as regulating teaching standards across the country.

In Kenya, students pursuing education degrees such as bachelor of education arts or science typically choose teaching subject combinations based on university admission requirements, their performance in senior school and programme availability. Common combinations include mathematics and business studies, or English and literature.

After graduation, the TSC assesses whether applicants meet the requirements for teacher registration, including subject relevance and minimum academic grades. Successful applicants are then issued with TSC registration numbers and become eligible for recruitment into Kenyan schools.

This document has also been posted here and here. (Note: See more instances at the end of this report.) But has the TSC released such a list? We checked.

Fake document

A policy change of this scale would likely have been widely reported by major Kenyan media outlets and announced through the TSC's official communication channels. But there is no evidence of such an announcement from any credible source.

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On 22 April, TSC, dismissed the document through its official Facebook account.

"Reference is made to the two circulating posters regarding Hardship Allowance Reclassifications and Secondary School Subject Combinations. Please note that the information is not only misleading but FAKE," the commission said.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website(www.tsc.go.ke); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)."

The claim that the TSC has issued a mandatory, updated list of approved secondary school teaching subject combinations is false.

This fake document was also posted here, here, here, here, here, here and here.