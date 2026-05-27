Zimbabwe: Hardrock FC Suspends CEO Hove After Arrest Over Chahwanda Stadium Violence

Hardrock FC has suspended Chief Executive Officer Kudzanai Hove following his arrest over the violence that erupted during the club's abandoned match against Dynamos FC at Chahwanda Stadium on Sunday.

In a statement released Wednesday, the club said Hove had been suspended indefinitely pending investigations into the disturbances that forced the fixture to be called off before full time.

The suspension comes a day after the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed Hove's arrest on charges linked to public misconduct after he was allegedly captured on video assaulting a football fan during the chaotic scenes.

Hardrock FC said the suspension is meant to allow investigations to proceed without interference.

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"Hardrock FC leadership has resolved to suspend Mr Hove for an indefinite period pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

"We strongly condemn all acts of violence and vandalism.

"Such conduct is contrary to the values of the club and has no place in football.

"As Hardrock FC, we will work closely with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that everyone who played a role in causing the abandonment of the fixture is brought to book.

"We remain committed to cooperating fully with the investigation and to upholding the integrity of the game," read part of the statement.

Sunday's violence saw supporters invading the pitch, damaging stadium property and causing chaos inside the venue, prompting match officials to abandon the match.

Several fans were injured during the disturbances.