Zambia/Kenya: Odemba Names Harambee Starlets Squad for Zambia Four Nations Tournament

NAIROBI — Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has unveiled a 24-woman provisional squad tasked with flying the Kenyan flag at the upcoming Four Nations Tournament in Zambia scheduled for next month.

The invitational showpiece serves as a critical tactical testing ground for the national team as they ramp up intense preparations for the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Odemba has largely kept faith with the trusted core of players who represented the country during the recent FIFA Women's Match Series matches held in Nairobi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, the roster features a few notable inclusions, highlighted by the high-profile returns of goalkeeper Vivian Shiyonzo and forward Emily Morang'a, both of whom re-enter the national team fold to inject vital depth into the squad.

The goalkeeping department looks particularly robust, with Cyprus-based custodian Lilian Awuor and veteran Annedy Kundu joining Shiyonzo.

In attack, Kenya will look to the lethal continental experience of Jentrix Shikangwa and Mwanalima Adam to unlock opposing defenses.

The Starlets are working on a very tight schedule.

The local-based contingent and overseas stars are expected to report to residential training camp this coming Friday, May 29, 2026.

The delegation will then jet out to Lusaka on June 3, 2026.

Kenya will launch their Four Nations campaign with a fiery regional derby against Zimbabwe on June 6, before testing their mettle against the highly-rated tournament hosts, Zambia, on June 9, 2026.

The international friendlies carry immense weight for a Kenyan side that is preparing to make its second-ever appearance at the continental high table, exactly a decade after their historic debut at the 2016 edition.

Speaking on the team's overarching strategic milestones, Coach Odemba emphasized that competing against top-tier opposition in Lusaka will sharpen the technical edge of her players.

"These matches will give us another opportunity to continue building the team and exposing the players to competitive international football ahead of WAFCON. Our objective is to arrive at the tournament ready to compete at the highest level. We want to challenge ourselves, target a place in the semi-finals and put ourselves in contention for World Cup qualification," Odemba noted.

With the technical bench focused on building tactical cohesion and improving overall match fitness, the trip to Zambia will provide clear answers on where the team stands ahead of their highly-anticipated Moroccan assignment later this year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zambia Kenya Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Annedy Kundu, Lilian Awuor, Vivian Shiyonzo.

Defenders: Elizabeth Ochaka, Ruth Ingosi, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka, Norah Ann, Enez Mango, Lorine Ilavonga, Euphrasier Shilwatso.

Midfielders: Lorna Nyarinda, Tereza Engesha, Martha Amunyolete, Mwanalima Adam, Fasila Adhiambo.

Forwards: Elizabeth Mideva, Jentrix Shikangwa, Elizabeth Wambui, Eglay Mukhwana, Emily Morang'a, Airin Madalina, Shaline Nambengele, Shirleen Opisa.