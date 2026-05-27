Rwanda: Bal Playoffs - Breaking Down Each Semifinalist's Biggest Strength

The stage is set at BK Arena as four teams battle for two tickets up for grabs for the 2026 Basketball Africa League (BAL) final and the chance to be crowned Africa's undisputed champions.

Hosts RSSB Tigers are joined in the semifinals by Egyptian giants Al Ahly SC, Libyan powerhouse Al Ahly Ly and Angolan champions Petro de Luanda.

The semifinal action tips off on Wednesday, with all four sides entering the decisive stage of the tournament in strong form.

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Ahead of the highly anticipated clashes, here is a closer look at the key statistics and strengths defining each semifinalist.

Win-loss record: Nothing separates the four

All four semifinalists have played seven games so far and each boasts an identical record of five wins and two defeats, underlining how evenly matched this year's Last Four appears to be.

Form guide: Al Ahly Ly carry the hottest streak

Despite all four teams suffering defeats earlier in the competition, Al Ahly Ly enter the semifinals as the form team of the tournament.

The Libyan side are currently on a five-game winning streak, with their last loss dating back to March 28 during the 2026 Kalahari Conference, when they fell 104-90 to fellow semifinalists Petro de Luanda.

Highest-scoring attack: Al Ahly Ly

Al Ahly Ly have emerged as the most explosive offensive team among the semifinalists, scoring 706 points in seven games.

Their thrilling 118-97 victory over Dar City during the Kalahari Conference remains the highest-scoring game of the season.

Defensive masters: Al Ahly SC

While Al Ahly Ly dominate offensively, Al Ahly SC have built their success on defensive solidity.

The Egyptian side have conceded the fewest points among the semifinalists, allowing only 526 points in seven matches.

Best playoff shooting percentage: Al Ahly Ly

Al Ahly Ly also lead the remaining teams in shooting efficiency during the quarterfinal stage, registering an impressive field-goal percentage of 50.65%.

Al Ahly SC rank second at 45.2%, followed by RSSB Tigers at 39%, while Petro de Luanda sit fourth with 38.5%.

Three-point specialists: RSSB Tigers

No team has been more dangerous from beyond the arc than RSSB Tigers.

The Rwandan side have made a combined 105 three-pointers across seven games through the quarterfinals, establishing themselves as the tournament's most prolific perimeter-shooting team.

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Rebounding dominance: Al Ahly Ly

Al Ahly Ly also top the rebounding charts among the semifinalists, collecting 295 rebounds in seven games.

RSSB Tigers follow closely with 287 rebounds, while Al Ahly SC have registered 277. Petro de Luanda rank fourth in this category with 256 rebounds.