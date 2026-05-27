Zimbabwe: Police Approves Arsenal Fans End-of-Season March in Harare

27 May 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has cleared a group of Arsenal supporters to hold an end-of-season march and gathering in Harare on Saturday.

The approval comes after the English Premier League giants clinched their first league title in two decades.

In a letter addressed to the organisers, police confirmed the supporters would be allowed to conduct the parade from the city centre to Alexandra Sports Club.

"Your notification letter to conduct an end-of-season parade and gathering at Alexandria Sports Club on the 31st of May 2026 from 1400 hours to 1700 hours has been noted.

"Parade route shall be from Harare Gardens into Herbert Chitepo Street, Prince Edward Street, and finally at Alexandria Sports Club," reads part of the ZRP correspondence.

The gathering is also expected to coincide with Arsenal's involvement in the UEFA Champions League final scheduled for the same weekend.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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