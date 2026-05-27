Tanzania: Political Leaders Ready to Champion Dialogue

Dodoma — POLITICAL party leaders have expressed readiness to support structured dialogue between the government and key social groups in a move aimed at strengthening peace, cooperation, social stability and national cohesion.

The commitment was made in Morogoro during an engagement between the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Labour, Employment and Relations and members of the Leadership Committee of the Council of Political Parties.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Prime Minister's Office to explain the mandate of the Department of Relations and its role in strengthening government engagement with stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups and communities.

Speaking during the meeting, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office, Ms Zuhura Yunus, said the engagement forms part of ongoing efforts to promote stronger relations between the government and stakeholders through dialogue, cooperation and mutual understanding.

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She said political parties remain important partners in building trust, strengthening communication and supporting national unity because of their direct links with citizens across the country.

Registrar of Political Parties, retired Judge Francis Mutungi, underscored the importance of political parties in sustaining peace and stability.

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He said strong relations between the government and political actors create room for cooperation, while cooperation opens opportunities for dialogue and practical solutions to national challenges. Judge Mutungi added that political leaders are well positioned to safeguard Tanzania's long-standing peace by promoting unity, tolerance and responsible public engagement.

The need for stronger government-political party collaboration was also highlighted by CHAUMMA Secretary General Salum Mwalimu, who also serves as Vice Chairperson of the Election Committee of the Council of Political Parties.

He welcomed the engagement, saying good relations between the government and political stakeholders are essential for effective implementation of national priorities, including the National Development Vision 2050.

The engagement is expected to strengthen communication, improve trust between public institutions and political actors and create a more cooperative environment for addressing national development issues.