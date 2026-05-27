Tanzania: Grape Farmers Urged to Increase Productivity

Dodoma — GRAPE farmers in Dodoma Region have been urged to increase productivity in order to attract investors and expand markets for the crop.

An agricultural economist from the Institute of Rural Development Planning (IRDP), Mr Rodgers Lumenyela, said low production was limiting the sector's ability to attract buyers and processing industries.

He was speaking during a farmers' training session on grape canopy management organised by CultivAid at the Agricultural Innovation and Technology Centre (AITEC) demonstration farm at Don Bosco in Dodoma.

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Farmers attending the training came from Makang'wa and Mvumi Makulu villages in Chamwino District. Dr Lumenyela said many farmers complain about market challenges, yet the key solution lies in increasing production to attract investors and processing industries capable of guaranteeing reliable markets.

"In marketing, there is what is called a narrow market caused by low production. Today, if someone requests 200 tonnes of fresh grapes, they are simply unavailable," he said.

He explained that farmers need to expand production capacity so buyers can access produce whenever large quantities are required.

Dr Lumenyela added that IRDP and CultivAid would continue collaborating with the government to help farmers improve production and establish small processing industries, including grape juice plants and contract farming systems.

An agricultural extension officer from the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), Joseph Malimwengu, said the organisation has been helping farmers adopt professional farming practices and improve productivity to meet international market standards.

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He said one major focus has been the selection of quality seeds for grape farming. Meanwhile, grape farmer Peter Maisel from Mvumi Makulu Village said the training would help him improve farming skills and productivity.

Another farmer, Ms Anna Lubote, said grape marketing remains difficult because most buyers are middlemen who only select preferred produce and leave the rest unsold.

She also said the training helped farmers learn proper grapevine pruning methods. CultivAid Resident Director Eldad Barbar said the programme involved 100 farmers who received training on modern farming technologies and proper pesticide use.