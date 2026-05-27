Tanzania: New 200m/ - Bee Products Processing Factory in Offing

Singida — THE Tanzania Forest Services Agency (TFS) is set to construct a new modern factory equipped with advanced processing machinery for bee products valued at 200m/- to meet the growing domestic and international demand for honey and beeswax.

The new facility will be built in Manyoni District, Singida Region, where a small bee products processing plant currently serves the central zone comprising Singida, Manyara and Dodoma regions. Briefing reporters in the capital, TFS Principal Conservation Officer II, Claudia Kinabo said the agency has already allocated a budget for the construction and expansion of the processing plant.

Ms Kinabo, who supervises the Central Zone Beekeeping Unit, made the revelation while outlining the agency's preparations for the World Bee Day celebrations marked on May 20 this year, with national commemorations held in Tabora.

She explained that the expansion of the Manyoni processing factory will play a major role in strengthening the honey industry and increasing production across the region.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The expansion of the Manyoni factory will significantly contribute to the growth of the honey sector and improve productivity in this area," said Ms Kinabo.

She noted that the central zone remains among the leading honey-producing areas under TFS due to its favourable forest ecosystems, which provide ideal conditions for beekeeping activities.

According to her, the zone hosts five major apiary farms located in Singida and Kondoa districts, areas widely recognised for highquality honey production and suitable beekeeping environments.

Meanwhile, Manyoni Apiary Farm Conservator, Mrina Robert said the existing processing plant has been handling bee products sourced from various districts within the Central Zone, as well as honey supplied by different stakeholders.

ALSO READ: BAKWATA: No sale of Eid sacrificial meat

Mrina explained that the current factory processes up to 500 kilogrammes of bee products during an eighthour working day. However, due to increasing demand and limited processing capacity, TFS has planned to build a larger factory building and install bigger and more modern machinery for processing honey, beeswax and other bee-related products.

He added that the new facility will accelerate honey processing activities and encourage more beekeeping stakeholders to bring their products for value addition and processing.

On his part, Central Zone TFS Assistant Commander in charge of Planning and Marketing Desk, Mr Ignas Lupala, said that during the 2024/2025 financial year the zone had targeted to produce 20 tonnes of bee products, but managed to harvest 16.5 tonnes of honey by the end of the season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Lupala further revealed that for the 2025/2026 financial year, the zone has set a target of harvesting 21 tonnes of honey, noting that the harvesting season is still ongoing and various strategies have already been put in place to ensure increased production of bee products annually.