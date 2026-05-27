Tanzania: Tourism Reforms to Benefit Locals

27 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Issa Yusuf in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — EFFORTS are underway in Zanzibar to ensure local communities benefit more from the tourism sector, while authorities intensify international promotion and accelerate tourism development in Pemba Island.

Acting Minister for Tourism and Antiquities, Mudrik Ramadhan Soraga, revealed this in the House of Representatives while responding to a question from Chambani Representative Mahmoud Shineni Ali.

The legislator noted that although tourism remains the backbone of Zanzibar's economy, weak enforcement and poor management have limited direct benefits to local communities.

Mr Soraga said the government has introduced regulations barring unregistered tour guides from operating in major hotels, requiring all hotels to work only with licensed tourism companies.

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Through the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, authorities are conducting regular inspections and enforcement operations, while encouraging locals to formally register businesses and actively participate in the sector.

"These measures aim to ensure Zanzibaris directly benefit from tourism opportunities rather than losing them to unqualified or informal operators," he said.

The government is also promoting Zanzibar internationally through major tourism exhibitions, including ITB Berlin, WTM London and FITUR Spain, alongside social media campaigns and promotional efforts involving diplomats, athletes and public figures.

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