Tanzania: Economic Diplomacy Yields, Diaspora Remits 3.3tri/

Dodoma — THE National Assembly has approved a 359.3bn/- budget for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation for the 2026/27 financial year, as the government reported growing gains from economic diplomacy, including more than 3.3tri/- remitted by Tanzanians living abroad.

Presenting the ministry's budget estimates yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo (pictured), said Tanzania has continued strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation while advancing economic diplomacy aimed at directly benefiting citizens.

He said diaspora remittances increased from 2.11tri/- in 2023/24 to 3.313tri/- in 2024/25, reflecting growing confidence among Tanzanians abroad in the country's policies and economic environment.

"This reflects the growing importance of the diaspora in supporting national development, improving family welfare, increasing investment and strengthening the financial sector," Ambassador Kombo said.

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The minister said Tanzania continues to uphold principles outlined in the Foreign Policy of 2001, 2024 Edition, including protection of national sovereignty, promotion of human rights, democracy, African unity and strengthening international cooperation.

"These principles have continued to preserve Tanzania's respect and positive image internationally through bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation," he said.

Ambassador Kombo noted that the proposed budget will enable the ministry to implement four key priorities, including advancing economic diplomacy that has enabled the country to secure investment opportunities, scholarships, tourism growth, export markets, employment opportunities for Tanzanians abroad and concessional financing.

"We want economic diplomacy to touch every Tanzanian and ensure citizens begin to see its direct benefits," he said.

He stressed that the government will continue protecting Tanzania's image and national interests globally.

"We will not allow Tanzania's dignity and reputation to be shaken. Tanzania will continue to remain highly respected internationally as it is now," he said.

The minister further said the ministry will continue improving coordination of bilateral, regional and international relations in response to emerging global challenges and changing geopolitical dynamics.

On peace and security, Ambassador Kombo said Tanzania has continued coordinating regional efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through the East African Community (EAC), Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA).

He said the ministry has also continued supporting diplomatic initiatives under the African Union (AU) and the United Nations (UN) to promote peaceful settlement of conflicts. The minister added that Tanzania remains committed to its long-standing policy of non-alignment while strengthening cooperation with development partners and international institutions.

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Addressing challenges facing regional blocs, Ambassador Kombo said the ministry has continued using diplomatic channels and, where necessary, encouraging enforcement of sanctions mechanisms within regional communities to compel member states to honour their financial obligations on time.

He said Tanzania has also facilitated reforms in the East African Community contribution framework aimed at strengthening accountability and ensuring timely remittance of contributions by member states.

On challenges relating to limited public participation in opportunities created through international cooperation, the minister said the government has continued adopting alternative communication strategies, including increased use of digital platforms, social media and online publications to raise public awareness.

"The ministry is continuing to implement public diplomacy in line with current and future global communication trends," he said.

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Ambassador Kombo further revealed that the ministry has established a digital system for coordination and management of international treaties and agreements to improve efficiency and monitoring.

Meanwhile, presenting the report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Security, committee chairperson Najma Giga urged the government to continue educating stakeholders in both public and private sectors on opportunities available through economic diplomacy and international partnerships.

She also called for further improvement of the Diaspora Digital Hub registration system to enhance diaspora participation in national economic development and enable the government to obtain accurate data for policy planning.

Ms Giga further urged the government to intensify diplomatic engagement with regional and international partners in seeking lasting solutions to security challenges facing some member states within regional blocs.