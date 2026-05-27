Tanzania: Bakwata - No Sale of Eid Sacrificial Meat

Dodoma — SENIOR Advisor to the Mufti of the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA), Sheikh Ismail Dawood, has said meat from livestock slaughtered as sacrifice during the Eid festival is not meant for sale but should be distributed free of charge to needy people.

Sheikh Dawood issued the advice during a recent press conference in Dodoma ahead of the religious celebrations today following reports that some believers have been collaborating with traders to sell livestock slaughtered during Eid.

He said animals slaughtered during the festival are intended to support underprivileged people regardless of religious affiliation, stressing that selling such meat is against religious teachings and sinful.

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According to him, some believers and traders have been working together to sell meat from animals slaughtered for the ritual, causing many vulnerable people to miss out on receiving the important charity.

In another development, the Mufti's advisor appealed to well-off individuals and religious institutions to support families unable to participate fully in the celebrations due to difficult living conditions. He said there remains a great need to assist vulnerable people in areas such as economic empowerment, healthcare, education, food, shelter, clothing and security.

He noted that disadvantaged groups continue facing serious economic hardships because they are often overlooked when it comes to receiving basic necessities.

"I therefore urge various institutions, religious denominations, organisations and individuals to remember those who are economically, medically and educationally disadvantaged, as well as those lacking food, so that they too can fully participate in this festival," he said.

Sheikh Dawood added that helping vulnerable people during religious celebrations strengthens social solidarity, promotes compassion and reflects the true values of the Eid festival.