Tanzania: ATCL to Resume Chato Flights Next Month

27 May 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Susan Mmary and Mariam Said

Dodoma — PASSENGER flights to Chato Airport in Geita Region are set to resume on June 2, 2026, a move expected to enhance transport connectivity and boost economic activities across the Lake Zone.

Deputy Minister for Transport, David Kihenzile, revealed this in the National Assembly yesterday while responding to a supplementary question from Cornel Magembe (Chato North-CCM), who sought to know when flights would resume at Chato Airport.

Mr Kihenzile said public response following the announcement of the resumption of flights has been encouraging, with many passengers booking tickets ahead of the launch date.

"Since ATCL announced the return of services to Chato Airport, the public response has been impressive. After opening bookings on the system, passengers started purchasing tickets immediately and so far, 77 tickets have already been sold," he said.

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In his main question, the MP wanted to know when the government will officially resume flight services to Chato Airport. Responding, the deputy minister said the government is continuing with procurement procedures for two short-range aircraft expected to arrive during the 2026/27 financial year.

He explained that upon receiving the aircraft, ATCL will further expand its domestic routes, including strengthening services to Chato and other areas with limited air connectivity. Mr Kihenzile said the airline continues to expand its flight network in line with aircraft availability and market demand.

"At the moment, ATCL serves 32 destinations, including 15 domestic routes. However, the airline still faces a shortage of short-range aircraft, limiting expansion to more domestic stations, including Geita," he said.

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