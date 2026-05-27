Namibia: Mambas, Bulls Set the Pace

The Green Mambas and Gobabis Bulls are setting the pace in the Nedbank Desert Ice T20 Challenge and lead the log after three rounds of action.

They are the only remaining unbeaten teams in the competition, and lead the log on six points each, while the Mambas are top of the log with the better run rate.

In matches last weekend, both teams posted big victories, with the Mambas thrashing Etungu Kudus by 168 runs, while the Bulls beat Spur Warriors by 69 runs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Mambas amassed 210 runs for six wickets, with Nicol Loftie-Eaton leading the way with 76 runs off 43 balls (6x4, 4x6). Alexander Parker added 53 off 37 balls (5x4, 2x6), while Henry Hayes added 47 off only 15 balls (5x4, 4x6).

The Kudus' innings got off to a poor start as Hendrik van der Walt was dismissed for a second ball duck by Tangi Nuuyoma, and when Josh Zondagh dismissed John Valentin (0) and Ethan Pearce (0) within three balls, they had slumped to 14/3. They could not recover and with the wickets continuing to fall, they were all out for a paltry 42 runs.

Andre van Niekerk was their top scorer with 18 runs but no other batter got into double figures. For the Mambas, Zondagh took four wickets for 13 runs; Parker 3/1 and Nuuyoma 3/20.

The Gobabis Bulls were also comfortable winners against the Spur Warriors, as they posted a solid 184/8 off their 20 overs and then restricted the Warriors to 115/6.

Kobus Brand was the Bulls' top batter, scoring 46 off only 16 balls (1x4, 6x6), while Josue Celliers scored 36, Tawanda Sithole 30, and Fungayi Hlupo 28 not out.

Jurie Engelbrecht was the Warriors' top bowler, taking 3/16, while Marco Malan took 2/30.

The Warriors got off to a steady start and at ther halfway stage were still in the hunt at 71/2, but then started losing wickets regularly and eventually finished well off the pace.

Andries Wahl was their top batter with 37 not out, while Marco Malan scored 26, and Brand took two wickets for 18 runs.

The Warriors, however, bounced back from that defeat with a 33-run win against the Run Whisperers.

The Warriors posted 168/8, with Marco Malan scoring 47 off 22 balls (4x4, 4x6) and Reynard van Zyl 36 off 17 (5x6), while Asad Abbas took three wickets for 13 runs.

The Run Whisperers were all out for 135, with Nirav Ladani scoring 36, and Nicolaas Buys 30, while Herman van Zyl took 4/22 and Reynard van Zyl 3/31.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CCD Tigers, meanwhile, got the first win of their campaign after beating Unam Zebras by 58 runs.

The Tigers posted 167/4 with Junior Taanyanda scoring 56 off 42 balls (4x4, 4x6) and Simon Shikongo 51 off 32 (8x4, 1x6), while Ulrich Fortuin took 2/27.

In reply, the Zebras were bundled out for 109, with Jignesh Panchal scoring 22, while Taanyanda took 2/8 and Shikongo 2/17.

The Spur Warriors are now third on the log on four points, with the Run Whisperers, CCD Tigers and Etungu Kudus all on two points, while the Central Sunrisers and Unam Zebras are bottom of the log on zero points each.