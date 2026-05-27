Namibia: FNB Women Super League Goes Down to the Wire

The FNB Women Super League goes down to the wire this weekend when Mighty Gunners and FC Ongos will battle it out for the title.

In a fascinating title race, the defending champions Gunners and FC Ongos, who won the league the previous two years, went toe to toe, with the lead changing hands throughout the season.

With one round of matches now remaining, Gunners lead FC Ongos by a single point, and victory in their final match against Windhoek City on Saturday will once again secure them the title.

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However, if they slip up with a draw or defeat, FC Ongos could snatch the title out of their grasp with a win against Julinho Athletic Ladies.

The two sides have been a cut above the rest and staked their credentials early in the title race.

Gunners took the lead from the start and although they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Unam Bokkies on 15 February, they were soon back at the top after Ongos also lost 2-1 to Khomas Nampol.

Ongos maintained the pressure and at the halfway stage of the league at the end of March, Gunners were leading Ongos by two points, while Bokkies had dropped a further five points off the pace.

Ongos took the lead for the first time when they beat Gunners 2-1 on 25 April, and they stretched their lead to three points on 3 May when Gunners dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Arrows Ladies.

The momentum had shifted to Ongos, but the pressure told as they dropped points in a goalless draw aghainst African Stars the following weekend, and with Gunners collecting maximum points with wins against Nust Babes (2-0) and VPower Angels (4-1), they had moved to within a point of Ongos with three matches remaining.

In the penultimate round of matches on 16 and 17 May, Ongos once again dropped points in a 0-0 draw against Unam Bokkies, and Gunners regained the lead after collecting maximum points with wins against African Stars (2-0) and Windhoek City (1-0).

Now with one round of matches remaining, Gunners hold the advantage as they lead the log on 53 points, followed by FC Ongos on 52, while Khomas Nampol are well behind in third place on 39 points.

Gunners and Ongos' matches will kick off at the same time at 16h00, with Gunners facing Windhoek City at the Independence Stadium, while Ongos face Julinho at the Julinho Athletic Stadium.

In other matches on Saturday, Khomas Nampol take on bottom of the log Desert Foxes, who have already been relegated, at the Julinho Stadium; fourth-placed Unam Bokkies take on sixth-placed Arrows Ladies at the Independence Stadium; eighth-placed VPower Angels take on 11th placed and already relegated Nust Babes at the Julinho Athletic Stadium; and fifth-placed African Stars Queens take on 10th placed Mighty Angels at the Uukwagulu Stadium in Oshakati.