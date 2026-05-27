South Africa: Men Accused of Killing Dj Warras Back in Court

Police believe DJ Warrick Stock was targeted in a planned hit linked to disputes over security operations at a Johannesburg building.

Murder accused Victor Majola and Mozambican national Armando Pacula have remained behind bars since their arrests over the killing.

The two men accused of murdering popular Johannesburg DJ Warrick Stock are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Stock, better known as DJ Warras, was shot dead in the Johannesburg CBD in December last year.

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Police believe the killing was a planned hit.

The media personality was working at a building near the Carlton Centre when gunmen opened fire and killed him.

Investigators suspect the murder is linked to disputes over security operations at the building.

Victor Mthethwa Majola and Mozambican national Armando Pacula are facing charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police believe Majola planned the killing while Pacula allegedly pulled the trigger.

Pacula also faces an extra charge for allegedly breaking immigration laws.

Both accused have been behind bars since they were arrested.

The case shocked many fans of DJ Warras, who was well known in Johannesburg entertainment circles.

His killing raised fresh fears about violent crime and organised hits in the city centre.

Police have not yet revealed full details about the alleged dispute linked to the shooting.

The court is expected to hear updates on the case as investigations continue.

The matter remains one of the high profile murder cases on the Johannesburg court roll.