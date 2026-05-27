Namibian Athletes Compete At Cape Town Marathon

Three Namibian athletes represented the country at the 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in South Africa on Sunday after earning sponsorship from SanlamAllianz.

The athletes - Jeremia Shaliaxwe, Salmi Nduviteko and Ottilie Aimwata - competed in the 42.2 km marathon in Cape Town, following their victories at the SanlamAllianz Coastal Marathon held at Swakopmund on 25 April.

Shaliaxwe came 18th out of 18 501, 18th out of 11 591 in the male category, and 16th out of 4 413 in the senior category.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nduviteko crossed the finish line in 71st, placing her among the top runners in the competitive marathon event.

In the women's category, she secured 10th position out of 6 910 female athletes. She also ranked 9th out of 2 659 runners in her age division.

Aimwata delivered an impressive performance completing the race in 2 hours, 42 minutes and 4 seconds.

Race results indicate that Aimwata finished 156th overall out of 18 501 runners. In the women's category, she claimed 12th position out of 6 910 female participants.

She also secured second place in the senior age category out of 2 191 runners, placing her among the top performers at the event.

The company, in a statement issued on Friday, says the sponsorship is part of the winning package.

Shaliaxwe describes the marathon as an important milestone in his career, as it marked his first appearance as an elite athlete on the international stage.

"This is my second consecutive year being sponsored by SanlamAllianz after winning the 42.2 km race. I am excited to compete against world class athletes and marathon runners from countries such as Kenya and Uganda," he says.

SanlamAllianz spokesperson Laurencia Prinzonsky says the athletes' participation demonstrates the value of investing in local sporting events to develop world-class talent.

"The upgrade of Namibian runners to elite status is an indication that investment in sporting events such as the SanlamAllianz Coastal Marathon truly creates platforms that build world class athletes," she says.

She says through initiatives like these, SanlamAllianz remains committed to empowering communities, supporting local talent and creating opportunities for Namibians to compete on the world stage.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia South Africa Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is regarded as one of Africa's leading road races, attracting elite athletes from across the continent and internationally.