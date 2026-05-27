Namibia: Telecom Admits to Broadband Blunders

Telecom Namibia has acknowledged that widespread broadband and mobile service disruptions are linked to infrastructure challenges after being summoned by the communications regulator over recurring failures.

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran) last week asked the network service provider to explain the disruptions which have reportedly negatively impacted consumers, businesses and institutions.

Cran chief executive Emilia Nghikembua on Friday said the regulator is also assessing the extent to which current service levels align with quality of service obligations and consumer protection expectations within Namibia's communications sector.

Telecom spokesperson Nomvula Kambinda on Saturday said the service provider is fully cooperating with Cran and will provide a comprehensive briefing outlining the root causes of the disruptions, interventions currently underway, and preventive measures implemented.

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"The disruptions are linked to a combination of network infrastructure challenges and system-related issues within the fixed broadband and mobile environment," she said.

Kambinda said Telecom's technical teams are working "around the clock" to restore affected services and strengthen network resilience.

She acknowledged that its service performance has not consistently met expectations, saying the network provider is accelerating targeted interventions aimed at stabilising services and rebuilding customer confidence.

These interventions include network stabilisation and optimisation initiatives, infrastructure upgrades and modernisation programmes, improved monitoring systems, rapid response capabilities, and enhanced communication with customers and stakeholders.

Kambinda said reliable connectivity remains critical to Namibia's socio-economic development and digital transformation, adding that Telecom takes the current service challenges seriously.

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister for information and communication technology John-Louw Mouton yesterday said Cran's intervention should not only be viewed as punitive, but also as an urgent call for accountability, operational transparency and structural reform at Telecom Namibia.

He, however, does not expect the summons to result in immediate reforms or short-term solutions, he said.

"The challenges facing Telecom are longstanding issues that cannot be resolved overnight," he said.

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Mouton added that Telecom's credibility and reputation continue to suffer due to unreliable service delivery, warning that customers may increasingly migrate to competitors if disruptions persist.

"If people cannot receive the service they are paying for, they will simply move to other service providers. This will place Telecom under even greater financial pressure," he said.

Mouton warned that if Cran determines Telecom is unable to meet its licence obligations and customer service standards, the government may need to reassess the company's long-term trajectory and whether further public funding should be allocated to the institution.