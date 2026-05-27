Namibia: Minister Calls Transnamib Bosses Back to Work

Minister of works and transport Veikko Nekundi has ordered the reinstatement of two TransNamib executives who have been suspended over property mismanagement and statutory breaches.

Speaking during the inauguration of the new TransNamib board on Thursday, Nekundi instructed the board to ensure the executives resume duty by today.

"You are called upon to transform TransNamib into profitability.

The perpetual labour matters must be addressed with immediate effect.

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In fact, the suspended executives must return to their workstations no later than Tuesday, as I will not permit further paying of salaries to executives who are at home," he said.

The two executives, senior executive for human capital Webster Gonzo and executive for properties Alynsia Platt, were suspended in February over allegations linked to property mismanagement, statutory breaches and disposal irregularities following a forensic investigation.

TransNamib spokesperson Alina Garises on Sunday confirmed that investigations have been concluded and the executives are expected to return to work.

"Related internal disciplinary processes are proceeding in accordance with TransNamib's disciplinary policy and established procedures," she said.

Despite the order, the matter has attracted criticism over governance, procedural fairness and accountability within the state-owned enterprise.

Independent Patriots for Change shadow minister for works and transport Nelson Kalangula has questioned the lengthy suspensions and delays in concluding the disciplinary processes.

He claims Platt was initially suspended last year before being reinstated in July 2025 after concerns were raised that procedures had not been properly followed.

He says labour experts say suspension should serve as a precautionary measure and not punishment, especially once investigations are substantially completed.

Prolonged suspensions without formal charges risk undermining the principles of procedural fairness, Kalangula says.

The controversy is further linked to an earlier executive bonus scandal involving four executives.

An investigation report by EY Namibia reportedly recommended that implicated executives repay bonuses received, Kalangula says.

Despite the report, which allegedly cost the government about N$600 000, he says no repayments have reportedly been made.

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"The matter has fuelled concerns over accountability and alleged double standards in public enterprises, where junior employees often face harsher disciplinary action than senior executives," he says.

Public policy analyst Marius Kudumo says disciplinary powers ordinarily rest with boards and not ministers.

"Suspension ought to be the last resort and should be based on prima facie evidence that suspended executives may interfere with investigations," he says.

Kudumo warns that growing ministerial interference in administrative processes risks undermining the rule of law, good governance and constitutional principles regulating the exercise of power.