Tanzania: Man Sentenced to Death for Killing Mother

Kagera — THE High Court has sentenced Adolf Daudi, a resident of Nyamilanda Village in Muleba District, to death by hanging after convicting him of murdering his mother.

The prosecution, led by Senior State Attorney Edith Tuka assisted by State Attorneys Emmanuel Kimey and Ray Mirambo, called six witnesses to support the case.

Court records show that on December 23, 2024, at around 2:00 am, the late Coretha Daudi was sleeping in her house at Nyamilanda Village when a group of attackers stormed the house and assaulted her.

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Mr Josephat Daudi, identified in court as PW1, testified that he was awakened by his mother's screams and rushed to the scene. He told the court he clearly recognised the accused, his younger brother Adolf, because there was enough light from a solar lamp.

According to the witness, the accused used a stick to assault the deceased and continued beating her until she died. The testimony was corroborated by another witness, Ms Biligitha Protase (PW2), who told the court that Adolf, her uncle, was clearly identified during the attack.

Evidence presented before the court showed that after the killing, the accused fled the scene but later returned wearing different clothes in an attempt to conceal his involvement.

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The prosecution said the killing was linked to a land dispute. Before delivering the sentence, former Bukoba High Court Judge Immaculata Banzi said the prosecution had proved Criminal Case No 10980/2025 beyond reasonable doubt.

"PW1 and PW2 were credible witnesses and there is no plausible reason to disbelieve them on evidence of recognition," she said.

Judge Banzi added that the conviction considered the weapon used, the force applied, the body parts targeted and the injuries inflicted on the deceased. She was recently promoted to the Court of Appeal by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.