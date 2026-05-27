Algeria: President Tebboune Performs Eid El-Adha Prayer At Djamaa El Djazair

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune performed Eid El-Adha prayer on Wednesday morning at Djamaa El Djazair mosque in Mohammadia, Algiers, in an atmosphere of piety and serenity.

Senior state officials, members of the Government, and representatives of the Muslim diplomatic corps accredited to Algeria, as well as numerous worshippers, also performed the Eid prayer in this religious and civilizational edifice.

During the two Eid prayer sermons, the Rector of Djamaa El-Djazair, Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini, emphasized the virtues of the pilgrimage and the true essence of Eid Al-Adha.

He noted that the occasion "embodies the values of faith, solidarity, benevolence, patience, and closeness to Allah."

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The Rector of Djamaâ El-Djazair also called on the faithful to increase their good deeds on this blessed day by giving charity to the needy, strengthening kinship ties, practicing forgiveness and reconciliation, and promoting a spirit of mutual support and solidarity.

Sheikh Mohamed Maamoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini reflected on "the blessings of security and stability enjoyed by our country," stressing that "nations are safeguarded by unity, hard work, loyalty, and the rejection of voices of division."

"Love for the homeland is a responsibility reflected in respecting the law, protecting institutions, and standing together in the service of the greater good," he said, noting the importance of dialogue, the need to prioritize the common good over narrow interests, and the necessity of placing the nation's interests above all other considerations.

The Rector of Djamaa El-Djazair also addressed the role of preachers, educators, and the media in "protecting younger generations from despair and discouragement," hailing this duty as a "heavy responsibility."

Given the growing challenges facing the world today, he continued, "nations need wise and virtuous people who unite rather than divide, build rather than destroy, preserve the authority of the State, and place the nation's interest above private interests."

After noting that the greatness of nations is built on unity and the protection of collective interests, Sheikh Mohamed Maâmoun Al Kacimi Al Hoceini underscored the need to use these blessed days as an opportunity to "renew loyalty to the homeland and embody its noble values."

He called on everyone to commit to serving society and the common good.

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The Rector of Djamaa El-Djazair concluded his sermon by urging worshippers to embrace reconciliation and forgiveness, let go of past grievances, and strengthen the bonds of kinship and brotherhood.

Following the prayer, the President of the Republic received Eid greetings from high-ranking state officials, representatives of the Arab and Muslim diplomatic corps in Algeria, and numerous citizens.