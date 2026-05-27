Algeria: President Tebboune Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings to Algerian People

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, extended Tuesday his Eid al-Adha greetings to the Algerian people, emphasizing the State's commitment to taking all necessary measures to support citizens and provide appropriate conditions for performing the ritual of sacrifice, thereby reinforcing the values of solidarity and preserving the joy of Eid within every Algerian home.

In a speech addressed to the Algerian people, the President of the Republic said:

"In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. O Allah, send blessings and peace upon our beloved Prophet, our leader and master Mohamed, a thousand prayers and peace upon him and his family.

My fellow citizens,

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On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I am pleased to extend to all our people, both at home and abroad, my sincerest congratulations and best wishes, praying to Almighty God to bring this blessed occasion back to Algeria with goodness, prosperity and blessings.

This blessed Eid arrives carrying the meanings of faith, sacrifice and solidarity, values that the Algerian people have always upheld and remained committed to in all circumstances. In line with the social nature of the Algerian State, we have ensured the adoption of all necessary measures to support citizens and provide suitable conditions for performing the ritual of sacrifice, thereby reinforcing the values of solidarity and preserving the joy of Eid within every Algerian home.

We also ask God Almighty to protect our honorable pilgrims, accept their rites, and return them safe and rewarded, and to grant victory to our brothers in Palestine and relieve them of their suffering.

I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all security services, institutions and personnel on duty during the Eid period for their dedication in serving citizens and ensuring the continuity of public service.

In conclusion, we ask God Almighty to protect Algeria and its people, to grant us continued security and stability, and to envelop our righteous martyrs in His vast mercy.

Eid Mubarak, and may you be well every year,

Long live free, proud and majestic Algeria,

Glory and eternity to our righteous martyrs,

And peace be upon you and God's mercy and blessings."