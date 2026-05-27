Botswana: Hobbyist Turns Artisanship to Entrepreneurship

Serowe — For many, a hobby is simply a way to pass the time. But for Maria Bothman, a hobbyist's leatherworking story became the icing on the cake of a remarkable journey, moving from humble beginnings to mastering a timeless craft. While the narrative of a hobbyist turning into an entrepreneur after experimenting with simple designs is common, many of the world's most prominent brands began exactly this way.

What sets Bothman apart is her role as a creative artisan who seamlessly blends traditional and modern styles to deliver deeply appealing and impressive products. She effortlessly pairs hands-on technical mastery with imaginative innovation, driven by a deep connection to the materials she shapes. Beyond mere artistic expression, she excels at overcoming limitations, often repurposing materials or utilising unique methods to bring her concepts to life.

At Semane ward in Serowe, there is no better example of these traits than Bothman, the owner of a thriving leatherworks business who is actively demystifying the craft. Having started at a tender age, her journey from leather fashion design hobbyist to established entrepreneur transcends boundaries and defies the odds.

In an interview, Bothman assures customers that they are in the right spot whether they need a well-made leather sheath, pouch, wallet, belt, bag, saddle, hat or sandals. Her diverse catalogue also includes traditional attire, wedding mats, drums and various other leather accessories.

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Her journey into professional crafting began in 2000, when she attended the Rural Industries Innovation Centre (RIIC) in Kanye to hone her skills, courtesy of Kgosi Khama IV of BaGammangwato. It was there that she truly mastered the art of creating a wide variety of leather products.

Bothman expresses immense gratitude to Kgosi Khama IV for the noble gesture. The opportunity, she notes, came at the perfect time as it broke a cycle of poverty brought on by unemployment and gave her the platform to rise above the competition in a crowded fashion design market. As a token of appreciation and a marker of how much she has grown, she recently designed custom cushions and hangers for Kgosi Khama IV.

Bothman's artistry, which defines elegance at its best, has earned her well-deserved recognition at several high-profile exhibitions. She marked her entry into the competitive scene with a commendable placement at the Gender Affairs Expo in Gaborone, before soldiering on to the Francistown Business Expo, where she scooped first place out of 50 contestants.

Her winning streak continued at the Serowe Agricultural Show, where she snatched both first and second place across different categories, and culminated at the Serowe District Council Expo, where she secured first place overall.

"The business has been a saving grace, meeting my family at their point of need. I even built a two-and-a-half-room house entirely from the proceeds," Bothman shares proudly. Based at the busy bus rank in the heart of Serowe, the business serves a diverse clientele. Bothman sells to individuals, weddings and local pageants, including the Remote Area Dwellers (RADs) beauty pageants.

Her ingenuity has also caught the eye of the tourism and education sectors, local hotels and lodges purchase her items for interior decoration, while schools frequently buy her pieces for Borankana (school traditional dance groups).

She also supplies local cultural groups and poets, with prices varying depending on the complexity of the product to ensure that there is something for everyone.

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Her smallest items, such as leather bracelets, sell for P20 each, while her premium items, including custom two-piece traditional attire, go for P550 each.

The enthusiastic Bothman is pondering her next big move to establish a school where she can teach this artistry to the youth. She believes her business plays a pivotal role in promoting culture and tradition within the Gammangwato territory.

By passing this legacy and craft down to upcoming generations, she hopes to preserve a piece of cultural heritage that is otherwise at risk of extinction.

Armed with passion and constant innovation, Bothman is doing far more than selling leather, she is keeping history alive.

BOPA