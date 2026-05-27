Zimbabwe: Azeez Brace Sinks Zimbabwe in Unity Cup Showdown

ZIMBABWE'S senior men's football team suffered a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in their Unity Cup semi-final clash played at Valley Stadium in London on Tuesday evening.

The Warriors struggled to contain the Super Eagles for large spells of the encounter, with Nigeria capitalising on defensive lapses to secure a comfortable victory.

Nigeria's triumph was inspired by Javier Azeez, who opened the scoring just four minutes into the first half after Zimbabwe failed to clear their lines.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The forward completed his brace in the 64th minute to seal victory for the West Africans.

Kaitano Tembo's men found it difficult to create clear-cut opportunities against a disciplined Nigerian defence and delivered what was arguably one of their poorest performances in recent outings.

Zimbabwe lacked cohesion in attack and rarely threatened the Super Eagles, who controlled much of the game.

Tuesday's defeat marked the Warriors' first loss of the year, ending an encouraging unbeaten run that saw them lift the Four Nations Cup in March after victories over Botswana and Zambia.

With newly appointed coach Kaitano Tembo continuing to assess his squad, the match offered another important test against high-level opposition as Zimbabwe intensifies preparations for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers, which are scheduled to begin in September.

Despite the setback, the Warriors will continue their Unity Cup campaign and are set to face the loser of the second semi-final between India and Jamaica in their next fixture.