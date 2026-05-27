Algeria: President Tebboune Congratulates PNA Personnel, Uniformed Services, Health Workers

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune extended his congratulations on Wednesday to the personnel of the People's National Army (PNA), the National Gendarmerie, National Police, Civil Protection, and Customs, as well as to doctors and all health sector workers, on the occasion of the blessed Eid El-Adha.

The President of the Republic wrote on his official social media account:

"On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, I extend my congratulations to all personnel of the People's National Army, the descendant of the National Liberation Army, across all military regions, including officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers, and especially to the guards stationed along our borders everywhere... Happy Eid."

The President of the Republic also extended his greetings to the personnel of the National Gendarmerie, National Police, Civil Protection, and Customs, stating:

"My congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha to the members of the National Gendarmerie, National Police, Civil Protection, and Customs.

I wish you success in your duties, Allah willing, and a Happy Eid." President Tebboune offered his greetings to doctors, healthcare workers, and all sector affiliates, saying:

"My sincere congratulations on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha to our doctors, healthcare workers, and all health sector staff... Eid Mubarak, wishing you continued health and wellness."