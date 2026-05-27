Kenya: High Court Orders Parliament to Reveal National Prayer Breakfast Budget Within 30 Days

Nairobi — The High Court has ordered Parliament to release detailed budget information for the 23rd National Prayer Breakfast within 30 days, in a ruling that reinforces public access to information on state expenditure.

Justice Gregory Mutai directed Parliament to publish the full financial breakdown of the event and ensure that the information is presented in a simplified format that can be easily understood by ordinary citizens, without requiring specialist accounting knowledge.

The decision follows a petition filed by lawyer Lempaa Soyinka, who challenged the failure by Parliament to disclose the cost of hosting the annual event.

In his ruling, Justice Mutai emphasized that the Constitution of Kenya, 2010 guarantees citizens the right to access information on public spending, especially where public funds are involved.

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The court found that Parliament had a duty to ensure transparency regarding the expenditure of the National Prayer Breakfast, noting that public institutions must uphold accountability standards when using taxpayer money.

However, the court stopped short of declaring the event unconstitutional. The petitioner had argued that the National Prayer Breakfast effectively promotes a state religion, but the judge ruled that this issue had not been properly pleaded in the case.

Justice Mutai further noted that any constitutional question regarding religion and state functions would require a separate legal challenge.

The ruling comes just as Parliament prepares to host this year's National Prayer Breakfast at the Safari Park Hotel under the theme "Forgiveness and Reconciliation."

Despite ongoing legal and public scrutiny, the annual gathering remains a key fixture on the parliamentary calendar, bringing together political leaders, religious figures, and invited guests for reflection and national dialogue.

Critics and some opposition voices have continued to question the relevance and cost of the event, particularly in the context of economic pressures facing citizens. Supporters, however, argue that it provides a platform for unity, reconciliation, and moral reflection in governance.

As Parliament prepares to comply with the court order, attention now shifts to whether the released budget details will address long-standing public concerns over transparency and the use of public funds for the event.