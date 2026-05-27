Kenya: Big Names Shocker As Tarus Names Wafalme Squad for Africa Volleyball Champs Qualifiers

NAIROBI — National men's volleyball team head coach Gideon Tarus has named a 14-man squad to represent Kenya at the CAVB Zone V Africa Nations qualifiers in Uganda, with the omission of a few players raising eyebrows.

Experienced former captain Enock Mogeni is one of the standout players whose names are missing from the final travelling contingent as are setter Felix Otieno and his namesake, Felix Ogembo (blocker).

In the absence of the aforementioned, Tarus has put his trust in an experienced legion of players drawn from the top clubs in the country as well as beyond the borders.

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Rwanda Police duo Brian Melly and Elphas Makuto headline the talent-laden squad, joined by Rwanda Energy Group's (REG) Nicholas Matui.

Another international player whose experience and skills will come in handy is Qatar-based Simion Kipkorir whose tactical flexibility and intelligence on the court will help Wafalme dethrone their opponents.

Locally, Tarus has summoned the services of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Dennis Omollo, Peter Kamara and Brian Kamonde, among other players.

The regional qualifiers serve off on Sunday (May 31) at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, until June 6, with 11 teams in contention, including Egypt, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Tanzania, Eritrea, Ethiopia, as well as Kenya.

Winner of the qualifiers secures automatic qualification to the Africa Nations Championships whereas other teams stand to benefit from one of nine wildcard slots, which will be handed on the basis of continental rankings.

Qualification for the continental competition will put Kenya in vantage position to reach next year's FIVB World Championships as well as the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - provided they pull off an almighty performance.

Their last appearance at the competition in 2023 in Egypt did not leave nothing much to write home about - staggering into the knockout stages where they lost to the hosts in the round of 16.