Uganda: Plascon Joins Vipers' Celebrations for 8th UPL Title

Vipers SC sealed their eighth Uganda Premier League title after defeating Express FC 2-0 on the final day of the 2025/26 season at St. Mary's Stadium, Kitende.

The victory confirmed the Venoms as champions for a second consecutive season, finishing the campaign with 67 points, five ahead of KCCA FC who ended second despite a 4-1 win over Mbarara City FC.

Thousands of fans turned up at Kitende to witness the trophy presentation in a colorful ceremony attended by FUFA officials, sponsors, club leaders, and invited guests. The title-winning campaign was marked by consistency, defensive discipline, and strong performances throughout the season.

Corporate partner Plascon joined the celebrations, describing the league triumph as a reflection of the club's ambition and winning mentality. Company representatives said the partnership with Vipers continues to promote football development and community engagement through sport.

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Plascon Marketing Coordinator Benjamin Bicung congratulated the club, players, and supporters for successfully defending the championship, noting that football remains an important platform for inspiring young people and connecting communities.

"At Plascon, we believe football has the power to unite communities, inspire young people, and create strong emotional connections with fans across the country. That is why our partnership with Vipers SC remains important to us. We congratulate the players, technical team, management, and especially the fans whose support has been incredible throughout the season. As Plascon, we remain committed to supporting platforms that promote excellence, passion, and national pride."

Vipers now shift focus to preparations for continental competitions as they seek to build on their domestic dominance.

Other final-day results saw SC Villa defeat UPDF FC 2-1, while Calvary FC overcame NEC FC 2-0. Kitara FC drew 2-2 with Police FC as Entebbe UPPC FC cruised to a 4-0 victory against BUL FC.

Final Top Five Standings