Uganda: Dfcu-Serena Golf Club Day Marks Partnership On Plastic-Free Golf Initiative to Tackle Single-Use Plastics

The dfcu-Serena Golf Club Day has extended beyond fairways and competition to embrace environmental sustainability, with the launch of a Plastic-Free Golf Initiative aimed at eliminating single-use plastics and promoting responsible waste management practices across Uganda's hospitality and sporting sectors.

The initiative, unveiled at the Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa, brings together dfcu Bank and Serena Hotels in a partnership focused on encouraging sustainable lifestyles and reducing plastic pollution, which continues to threaten Uganda's environment, water bodies, wildlife and public health.

Speaking during the event, dfcu Bank Executive Director and Chief Corporate and Institutional Banking Officer, Kate K. Kizza, said sustainability must move beyond boardroom discussions and be reflected in everyday institutional and individual behaviour.

"At dfcu, we believe sustainability is not an abstract concept discussed only in boardrooms. It is practical, visible, and starts with each one of us," Kizza said.

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She added that the bank is increasingly embedding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles into its operations and partnerships as part of its long-term commitment to responsible business practices.

Uganda continues to grapple with rising plastic waste, particularly from single-use items such as water bottles, packaging materials, shopping bags and disposable food containers. According to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the country generates an estimated 600 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily, with less than 40 percent collected and properly managed.

The remaining waste often ends up in drainage channels, wetlands, lakes and open dumpsites, contributing to flooding, environmental degradation and water contamination. Kampala alone produces thousands of tonnes of waste daily, with plastics forming a significant share of non-biodegradable materials clogging drainage systems.

Environmental experts warn that plastics can take between 20 and 500 years to decompose depending on the material, while microplastics increasingly enter food chains, aquatic ecosystems and drinking water sources.

Uganda's water bodies, including Lake Victoria, have faced growing pollution linked to poor waste disposal practices. Research by environmental organisations has shown that plastic waste threatens fish breeding areas, aquatic biodiversity and tourism activities around the lake.

Against this backdrop, the Plastic-Free Golf Initiative seeks to position golf events and hospitality spaces as platforms for environmental action by reducing reliance on disposable plastics and promoting reusable and recyclable alternatives.

Jimmy D. Mugerwa, Chairman of dfcu Bank, described the initiative as a deliberate step toward embedding sustainability into practical action.

"Sustainability is not a slogan. It is a way of life," Mugerwa said.

Drawing on his experience in the oil and gas industry, Mugerwa noted that profitability and environmental responsibility must go hand in hand if businesses are to remain relevant in the long term.

"This is not just another event on the calendar. It is a statement of intent," he said, while applauding the partnership between dfcu Bank and Serena Hotels behind the initiative.

The campaign is expected to promote reduced use of single-use plastic bottles and packaging during golf tournaments and hospitality events, while also raising awareness among golfers, corporate partners and guests about sustainable consumption practices.

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Uganda has in recent years intensified efforts to curb plastic pollution, including proposals to restrict certain single-use plastics and promote recycling investments. However, implementation challenges, limited waste management infrastructure and rapid urbanisation continue to slow progress.

Private sector-led initiatives are increasingly being seen as critical in complementing government efforts to strengthen environmental protection and climate action.

The Plastic-Free Golf Initiative reflects a growing shift among corporate institutions toward integrating sustainability into lifestyle, sports and business engagements.

As climate concerns and environmental degradation intensify globally, stakeholders say collective responsibility from businesses, consumers and communities will be key to reducing plastic waste and safeguarding Uganda's natural ecosystems for future generations.