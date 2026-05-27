Zimbabwe Moves to Tighten Grain Import Controls As New Levies Target Irrigation Funding

The Zimbabwean government is preparing a fresh round of levies on imported grain and oilseed products in a policy shift aimed at strengthening domestic agricultural production, financing irrigation infrastructure and insulating the country from future climate-related food shocks.

According to proposals circulating within the agricultural sector, authorities intend to impose a US$40 per metric tonne levy on maize imports for a 90-day period, alongside a US$20 levy on soyabean imports and US$35 on soya meal imports until 31 August 2026.

Soft wheat imports would attract a US$89.25 per metric tonne levy for 30 days, while hard wheat imports would incur the same charge whenever importers exceed a prescribed 30 percent import threshold under the policy framework.

The measures are linked to the broader implementation of Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025, government's localisation policy compelling processors, millers and manufacturers to progressively source grain and oilseed requirements locally.

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Under the framework, companies are expected to source at least 40 percent of raw materials domestically by April 2026, with full localisation targeted by 2028.

Authorities say the levies are intended to bridge the gap between import parity prices and local producer prices while generating capital for agricultural infrastructure investment through the Agricultural Revolving Fund.

Government reports indicate that approximately US$5.7 million has already been mobilised through the levy system, with US$3.2 million channelled toward irrigation development projects covering 850 hectares across 17 irrigation schemes nationwide.

Among the leading projects are Nyaitenga Irrigation Scheme in Mashonaland East, reportedly 94 percent complete, and Dinhe Irrigation Scheme in Masvingo at 92 percent completion.

Other schemes under implementation include Musarurwa and Nyamangara in Mashonaland West, Dotito in Mashonaland Central, Chimhanda in Manicaland and Glen Sommerset in Mashonaland East.

The largest project, Mutema Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland, spans 100 hectares and is currently slightly above halfway completion.

Government projections estimate that the irrigation schemes could produce roughly 10,200 metric tonnes of cereals annually across two farming cycles while generating an estimated US$2.75 million in annual returns.

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Authorities intend to reinvest those proceeds into expanding irrigation infrastructure under a revolving fund model designed to gradually reduce dependence on imported grain and oilseeds.

The policy comes as Zimbabwe intensifies preparations for possible El Niño conditions expected to affect the 2026/27 agricultural season.

Officials say irrigation expansion has become central to national climate resilience planning after successive droughts severely disrupted maize and oilseed production, triggering costly imports and foreign currency pressures.

Zimbabwe reportedly spent close to US$1 billion on grain and oilseed imports during the 2024 drought season after domestic output declined sharply.

While improved rainfall supported recovery in 2025, government officials maintain that the country remains vulnerable to global commodity price volatility and weather-related production shocks.

Agricultural economists say the latest measures reflect a broader strategic shift toward food self-sufficiency and import substitution, although concerns persist over potential inflationary pressures.

Millers and food processors have previously cautioned that aggressive localisation requirements could raise production costs if domestic supply remains inadequate.

Farmer organisations, however, have largely endorsed the levies, arguing that the policy could strengthen local markets, improve producer viability and accelerate investment into climate-proofed agricultural infrastructure.