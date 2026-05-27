South Africa: Ebola - the Diocese of Tombura-Yambio Raises Surveillance and Emergency Preparedness

Juba — The Diocese of Tombura-Yambio in South Sudan is under heightened epidemic surveillance following the spread of the Ebola virus in the neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo.

"Although no confirmed cases have yet been reported in our area, the risk of cross-border transmission remains high due to the frequent population movements within the region. Therefore, we cannot remain inactive or unprepared," writes Father Charles Mbikoyo, director of diocesan Caritas, in a statement sent to Fides.

Father Mbikoyo has instructed "the Department of Health Services for Wellbeing and Integration, through St. Theresa Mission Hospital, to immediately intensify alert, preparedness, and public awareness measures in order to safeguard our communities and institutions."

The Health Department is therefore tasked with "strengthening surveillance and early detection mechanisms in all health facilities and communities; intensifying awareness and public health education about Ebola symptoms, preventive measures, hygiene practices, and the importance of timely reporting; preparing emergency teams and, in cooperation with health authorities, ensuring isolation readiness; urging the population to remain calm and vigilant, avoid unnecessary panic, and strictly follow public health guidelines; cooperating with the Office of the Minister of Health and all relevant governmental and humanitarian health partners; and mobilizing community leaders, churches, schools, and local organizations to support prevention campaigns and responsible behavior among the population."

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Father Mbikoyo concludes with an urgent appeal to the population to avoid unnecessary contact with potentially infected individuals or bodies suspected of being infected, to maintain good hygiene, to promptly report any unusual symptoms of illness to the nearest health facility, and to refrain from spreading rumors and misinformation.

So far, South Sudanese authorities have not reported any Ebola cases within their territory, but have implemented surveillance, screening, and precautionary measures.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, there are approximately 105 confirmed cases (including about 10 deaths) and over 900 suspected cases (including approximately 220-223 suspected deaths). Estimates suggest the total number of suspected and confirmed cases exceeds 1,000, with at least 241 reported deaths. Uganda has about ten confirmed cases and one death.