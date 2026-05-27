Rwanda, Boeing Explore Aircraft Financing Amid Aviation Ambitions

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and global aerospace giant Boeing have held discussions focused on strengthening Rwanda's aviation sector and advancing the country's ambition to become a regional hub for air transport, logistics, and tourism.

The meeting, which took place on May 26, brought together RDB Chief Executive Officer Jean-Guy Afrika and a Boeing delegation led by Amine Benkirane, Marketing Director for Commercial Airplanes in Africa and the Middle East.

Yesterday, RDB CEO @afrika_jean met with a delegation from @Boeing led by Amine Benkirane, Marketing Director for Commercial Airplanes in Africa and the Middle East, for discussions on aviation, logistics, and opportunities to support Rwanda's regional connectivity and growth... pic.twitter.com/kuxlmkKuzn-- Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) May 27, 2026

Discussions centred on a wide range of strategic areas, including aviation development, aircraft financing, cargo operations, and enhanced connectivity to export markets. Both sides also explored how Rwanda can further position itself as a competitive regional gateway for passengers and freight traffic.

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The engagement aligns with Rwanda's broader economic strategy of strengthening air connectivity to support trade, investment, and tourism growth.

Cargo demand in Rwanda has been rising steadily, with RwandAir transporting 6,113 tonnes in 2024, up from 4,595 tonnes in 2023, according to RDB.

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The airline was looking to more than double its passenger numbers from just over 1 million in 2023/24 to more than 2.1 million by 2028/29, through new aircraft acquisitions, expanded routes, and strategic partnerships, according to officials at the national carrier.

The goal is outlined in Rwanda's Transport Sector Strategic Plan 2024-2029, which identifies air transport as a critical enabler of national development.

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Boeing is a leading American aerospace company and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commercial airplanes, defence systems, and space technologies. The company serves customers in more than 150 countries.