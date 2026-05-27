Zimbabwe: Basa Application Set for Major Transformation in Digital Space

In the evolving digital age, where services and products are readily accessible at the touch of a button, a new three-in-one application is set to revolutionise Zimbabwe's technology landscape.

Basa, is a new application tool that has been launched in Zimbabwe.

It offers an integrated marketing place curated to offer jobs, promote businesses and travel services.

The application offers a connection between employment seekers and prospective employers in a seamless way.

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The application is easy to navigate with an employment exchange on the finger tips offering opportunities to different parts of the country.

According to a brief, Basa is a unique one-stop application where consumers are guaranteed services on the go.

"A one-stop shop providing a convenient national market for everyone. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or hire, Basa has it all: Goods & Products: Discover and sell items seamlessly.

"Professional Services: A hub connecting verified service providers with active service seekers. Employment Hub: Where job providers and job seekers instantly match," read the brief.

Basa is the only homemade unique application that offers these wide ranging of services.

"Ride Along' (Ride sharing Feature): An exciting ride sharing solution offering unparalleled convenience for local, intra city, and inter-city travel.

"Travel Together: Safely connects passengers with drivers heading the same way. Cost-Effective & Safe: Commute reliably, reduce travel costs, and network on the go.

"Courier Services Fast, reliable, and secure logistics to move your goods safely across routes nationwide."

Basa APP is currently onboarding customers and service providers. According to Sovenior Mukahanana, Team Leader for Basa Team Connect, the owners of Basa APP, the company aims to onboard millions of users onto the platform.

The application is a nationwide marketplace and a safe space where people can connect, trade, earn and ride.

Customers who onboard or register now will receive free wallet credit to kickstart their Basa APP journey.

The application can be downloaded on the Google Play Store