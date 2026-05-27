Zimbabwe Proposes New Grain Import Levies As El Niño Food Risk Looms

Government is preparing to introduce a new set of levies on imported grain and oilseed products as authorities intensify efforts to finance irrigation expansion, reduce dependence on food imports and prepare for the anticipated El Niño weather conditions expected to affect the 2026/27 summer cropping season.

According to documents seen, the proposed measures include a US$40 per metric tonne levy on maize imports for a 90-day period, a US$20 per metric tonne levy on soyabeans until August 31, 2026 and a US$35 per metric tonne charge on soya meal imports over the same period.

Soft wheat imports would attract a levy of US$89.25 per metric tonne for 30 days, while hard wheat imports would trigger a US$89.25 levy if companies exceed a prescribed 30% import ratio under the policy framework. The hard wheat levy would apply continuously.

The document states that the proposed measures are "consistent with spirit behind promulgation of Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025 Levy Rates, Grains and Oilseeds Sector including stakeholder consultation outcomes conducted by AMA."

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The latest proposals build on Statutory Instrument 87 of 2025, the government's sweeping localisation policy designed to compel processors, millers, stockfeed producers and food manufacturers to progressively source raw materials locally instead of relying on imports.

Under SI 87 of 2025, processors are required to source at least 40% of their grain and oilseed requirements domestically by April 2026, with the threshold rising to 100% by 2028.

Authorities argue that the levies are not simply punitive import taxes, but a financing mechanism meant to close the gap between import parity prices and local producer prices, with proceeds channelled into the Agricultural Revolving Fund to finance agricultural infrastructure and farmer development.

Government officials say approximately US$5.7 million has already been raised through the levy framework, with US$3.2 million reportedly invested into irrigation infrastructure development covering 850 hectares across 17 rural irrigation scheme business units nationwide.

Internal progress reports show projects at varying stages of completion across Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Matabeleland North.

Among the most advanced projects is Nyaitenga Irrigation Scheme in Mashonaland East, which is reported to be 94% complete. Authorities say PVC pipes and pumps have already been delivered, trenching completed, and drip irrigation installation underway.

At Dinhe Irrigation Scheme in Masvingo, works are reportedly 92% complete, with procurement of materials, pump fabrication, steel fittings and transformer installation already done. Testing was scheduled for completion this month.

Government reports also indicate that Musarurwa Irrigation Scheme in Mashonaland West and Nyamangara Irrigation Scheme have surpassed 80% completion and are awaiting power utility ZESA for energisation and system handover.

Other projects include Dotito Irrigation Scheme in Mashonaland Central, currently at 77% completion, Maparo Irrigation Scheme at 72%, Chimhanda at 61%, and Glen Sommerset in Mashonaland East at 74%.

The largest scheme under the programme appears to be Mutema Irrigation Scheme in Manicaland, covering 100 hectares and currently reported at 51% completion.

Authorities say the irrigation programme is central to Zimbabwe's broader climate resilience strategy as meteorological agencies increasingly warn of elevated risks associated with another El Niño cycle during the 2026/27 agricultural season.

Zimbabwe's agricultural sector remains highly vulnerable to rainfall shocks, with the country emerging from successive drought-affected seasons that severely reduced maize and oilseed output, triggered large-scale grain imports and pushed food inflation sharply higher.

Officials argue that expanding irrigation capacity is intended to reduce dependence on rain-fed agriculture and stabilise cereal production even during poor rainfall seasons.

According to government projections, the 850 hectares currently under development could potentially produce about 10,200 metric tonnes of cereals annually across two production seasons.

Authorities estimate the schemes could generate at least US$2.75 million in annual profits, funds that government intends to recycle into expanding another 550 hectares of irrigation infrastructure under what it describes as a revolving fund model.

The strategy is designed to create a self-financing agricultural infrastructure system where levies imposed on imports are redirected into boosting domestic production capacity.

Government officials say the long-term objective is to deliberately reduce the negative impacts of climate variability and recurring El Niño droughts while progressively cutting Zimbabwe's food import bill.

Zimbabwe's grain import dependence surged dramatically during the 2024 drought season, with the country spending nearly US$1 billion on grain and oilseed imports after local production collapsed.

Although output improved in 2025 following better rains, authorities maintain that the country remains structurally exposed to external food supply shocks and foreign currency pressures.

Agricultural economists note that the policy reflects growing government concern over the sustainability of relying heavily on imported maize, wheat and oilseeds while global commodity prices remain volatile.

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However, the policy remains contentious within the private sector.

Millers and processors have previously warned that forcing local sourcing ahead of sufficient domestic production could raise input costs and ultimately increase prices for consumers.

Farmer unions have, however, largely backed the proposed grain and oilseed levies, arguing that the measures could help boost Zimbabwe's agricultural sector by guaranteeing local markets, protecting producer prices and reducing the country's heavy dependence on imports.

They also support the policy because revenues raised through the levies are being channelled into irrigation infrastructure, which many producers view as critical ahead of the anticipated El Niño-induced drought risks facing the 2026/27 farming season.

Agricultural groups argue that expanding irrigation and strengthening local production capacity could improve food security, stabilise incomes for rural farmers and reduce Zimbabwe's vulnerability to global commodity price shocks and foreign currency shortages.

Agricultural Marketing Authority (AMA) officials have previously defended the levy model as a strategic intervention meant to rebuild domestic production systems weakened by years of climate shocks, underinvestment and import dependence.