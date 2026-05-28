Congo-Kinshasa: DR Congo Faces 'Catastrophic Collision' of Conflict and Ebola Outbreak, WHO Warns

The World Health Organization chief warned on Wednesday that conflict raging in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo was dramatically complicating efforts to rein in a deadly Ebola outbreak, and urged an immediate ceasefire.

"Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict, with the Ebola outbreak in Ituri province outpacing the response," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The WHO has recorded 10 confirmed Ebola deaths and 220 suspected deaths in DRC since mid-May.

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The United Nations' health agency said the true spread of the virus was probably much wider. Experts say it has most likely been circulating for some time.

Tedros stressed that the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola that is spreading in the DRC has "no approved vaccine nor treatment".

"Stopping this Ebola transmission depends entirely on humanitarian access," he said.

But instability is a huge obstacle in eastern DRC, which has been plagued for three decades by conflict involving a litany of armed groups.

State services in rural areas of Ituri province have been largely absent for decades.

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Tedros lamented that clashes were "driving mass displacement, pushing exposed contacts into overcrowded camps and severing critical containment corridors".

"Frontline workers are risking everything, while attacks on health facilities make tracking cases and their contacts nearly impossible," he warned.

"We cannot build community trust or isolate the sick while bombs are falling," Tedros insisted.

"We urge all warring parties to agree to an immediate ceasefire to contain this outbreak. To allow us safe and sustained access for medical teams... to prioritise human survival above everything else."

(with newswires)