Rwanda: Through the Lens - Glamour, Parade and Celebration As Police Mark 25th Anniversary

Rwanda National Police on Wednesday, May 27, celebrated its Silver Jubilee in a colourful ceremony held at the Police Training School, Gishari in Rwamagana District.

The event presided over by President Paul Kagame coincided with the commissioning ceremony of 436 police officers who completed the Cadet Police Course.

The new officers who got the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police, include 109 women. Nine officers from Seychelles.

The ceremony was attended by government officials, security officers, senior police officers from friendly countries, and family members of the graduates.

The celebration featured a parade as well as demonstrations of tactical skills and operational readiness by the graduating officers.

In his remarks President Paul Kagame commended the Rwanda National Police for its 25 years of service, praising officers for their dedication, courage, and professionalism in ensuring the safety and security of Rwandans.

He also called on the newly commissioned officers to avoid corruption, serve with discipline, professionalism and integrity.

The New Times photographer Dan Gatsinzi covered the celebrations and captured some of the moments of the ceremony.