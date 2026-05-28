Rwanda: How New Law Reshaped Electoral Colleges

A new organic law governing elections now allows the composition of electoral colleges to be determined through a Presidential Order instead of being fixed in the law itself, a move officials say is intended to make future changes more flexible and reduce repeated amendments to the legislation.

The law, gazetted on May 25, replaces previous electoral legislation that had been amended several times since 2019.

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One of the key reforms removes provisions that directly defined the composition of electoral colleges for local leaders at district and City of Kigali level. Under the new framework, that composition will instead be set through a Presidential Order.

Jean Baptiste Kayiranga, a legal advisor at the Ministry of Local Government, said the change is meant to simplify adjustments whenever the composition of electoral colleges needs to evolve.

"The electoral college could be increased or decreased depending on circumstances, but using a Presidential Order makes it easier to address such changes without amending the organic law," Kayiranga told The New Times.

"What is important is ensuring that people's rights continue to be respected."

He added that the composition of electoral colleges has also been expanded to strengthen representation, including the addition of bureau members of Cell Councils at district level.

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"The idea is to widen representation so that more citizens are represented in the electoral process," he said.

Kayiranga explained that electoral colleges are formed through representatives elected progressively from village to cell and sector levels, including representatives of women, youth, persons with disabilities, and the private sector.

These colleges elect district councils and some district executive leaders, including mayors and vice mayors.

"All these leaders cannot practically be elected directly by all residents, which is why the electoral college system remains important," he said.

He noted that the government also wants electoral colleges to consist of committed and capable members, describing the role as largely voluntary.

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"If members are not committed or sufficiently prepared, some may fail to effectively perform their duties," he said.

According to the draft law's explanatory note, the reforms were partly informed by lessons from the 2024 presidential, parliamentary, Senate, and Kigali City Council elections. The National Electoral Commission recommended several adjustments aimed at improving future polls.

The new law also maintains indirect elections for district councillors to reduce the frequency with which citizens are called to vote.

Another amendment extends the minimum remaining term required before organising by-elections for local leaders from six months to one year.

However, replacement elections may still be held if the departure of two or more elected officials disrupts decision-making.

The reforms also seek to align the elections law with recently adopted legislation governing the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, particularly on notification deadlines for vacant seats.

Kayiranga said additional implementation details will be provided through subsequent regulations, including a Prime Minister's Order governing the election of representatives of youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

"For now, draft orders are being prepared and will go through approval processes before being gazetted," he said.