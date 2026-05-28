Rwanda: Schools Turn to Iron-Rich Beans to Cut Feeding Costs

A new nutrition-focused initiative promoting the cultivation of iron-rich beans and vegetables in school farms is set to improve diets and reduce school feeding costs for more than 445,000 learners in Karongi, Nyamasheke and Rusizi districts.

The programme, known as the Scaling Sustainable School Feeding Innovations (3SFI), is part of the government's broader effort to strengthen school feeding systems while addressing child malnutrition through locally produced, nutrient-dense foods.

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Olivier Kamana, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, said the initiative is being tested in the three Western Province districts and could be expanded nationwide if results remain positive.

"We consider this an experiment, and it is already giving hope. We hope to extend it to other districts so that its benefits can reach more Rwandans," he said.

The approach builds on an earlier pilot in Kigali, where more than 277,000 students in Gasabo, Kicukiro and Nyarugenge districts benefited. In that phase, 73 per cent of participating schools established their own bean gardens, reducing reliance on external food suppliers.

Officials say the initiative is designed to close a long-standing gap in the school feeding programme: the lack of a stable, affordable and locally sourced supply of nutritious food.

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Instead of depending on distant markets or imported supplies, schools are being encouraged to source food from nearby smallholder farmers and cooperatives, while also growing part of their own produce.

Kamana said the model creates a "predictable market" for farmers while strengthening community economies.

"It links nutrition, agriculture and local economic development in a structured food system," he said, adding that partners should invest further to scale up the approach.

The project is funded by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation and implemented by the ministries of Education, Agriculture, and Local Government, in partnership with the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT through the Pan-Africa Bean Research Alliance.

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It responds to persistent nutrition challenges in Rwanda. Project data shows that 20.6 per cent of the population experiences food insecurity, while nearly one-third of children under five are stunted. About 39.8 per cent of children aged six to 59 months suffer from anaemia, with the Western Province among the most affected regions.

The programme is currently being implemented in 509 schools, reaching more than 445,000 students.

To support production, the project has carried out soil testing and input distribution, including 283 soil samples analysed out of a target of 300. It has also supplied 18.5 tonnes of iron-rich bean seeds, 266 kilogrammes of foliar fertiliser, and 427 tonnes of agricultural lime to improve soil fertility.

Officials estimate that these interventions could yield about 427 tonnes of iron-rich beans for school feeding and household consumption.

In addition, 1,901 demonstration plots have been established across 48 sectors, including 505 in schools and 1,396 in communities, covering about 300 hectares. These serve as practical learning sites for farmers, teachers, and students.

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So far, 1,110 school staff have been trained in agronomic practices and post-harvest handling.

Rwanda is the world's highest per capita consumer of beans, with an average consumption of 38 kilogrammes per person annually. Beans appear in 97 per cent of school menus, often served five times a week. However, iron and zinc deficiencies remain widespread, particularly in rural areas.

Experts say iron-rich bean varieties are helping address this gap while maintaining high yields and resilience to climate stress.

"We have learned that these beans are highly productive and grow well," said Jean Claude Rubyogo, Head of the Global Bean Programme and Director of PABRA. "We are confident they will ensure sufficient production."

School-level results are already emerging. At GS Bugarama Cité in Rusizi District, Head Teacher Hamimu Mbarushimana said the school's 2,716 learners, many from vulnerable households have benefited directly from the initiative.

"Some children only eat once a day. Since they receive lunch at school, these beans are very important in improving their nutrition," he said.

The school reported higher yields compared to conventional beans, even under poor rainfall conditions, and significant cost savings.

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"In the past, we spent over Rwf750,000 on beans. Now we produce more with lower costs, without extra spending on labour because parents and students support farming activities," Mbarushimana said.

The school plans to expand cultivation from 1.2 hectares to 4.2 hectares, with hopes of becoming self-sufficient in beans for an entire year.

Local authorities in Rusizi say harvests from the programme will help feed more than 170,000 students across the district, reducing pressure on school budgets.

The Mayor of Rusizi District, Phanuel Sindayiheba, said the initiative frees up resources that can be redirected to other education needs such as learning materials and student welfare.

Diplomatic and development partners also say the programme aligns with Rwanda's development goals, including the Second National Strategy for Transformation and global Sustainable Development Goals focused on health, innovation, and responsible consumption.

If scaled nationally, officials believe the initiative could significantly transform school feeding while improving nutrition outcomes for hundreds of thousands of children across Rwanda.