Kenya: Rachel Ruto Calls for Two Months of Prayer and Fasting for Kenya in June and July

Nairobi — First Lady Rachel Ruto has called on Kenyans to dedicate the months of June and July to intensive prayer and fasting for national unity, peace, and spiritual renewal.

Speaking during the 3rd Women's Convocation Prayer Breakfast, the First Lady departed from her prepared remarks, saying she felt compelled to address the gathering "from the heart" after what she described as a spiritual prompting.

She told the congregation that she had consulted her office and Chief of Staff before deciding not to read her speech, adding that she believed the event carried a deeper spiritual significance.

Mrs Ruto urged Kenyans not to lose hope, encouraging them to remain steadfast in faith and avoid discouragement, while reaffirming her belief that the women's prayer convocation was "a God idea" that would continue to grow.

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She referenced the Bible verse Jeremiah 29:7, calling on citizens to pray for the peace of the nation, and encouraged both prayer and fasting for those able to do so.

The First Lady further urged the church, intercessors, and citizens across the country to pray for unity, wisdom in leadership, and hope for future generations, emphasizing reconciliation over division.

She also shared personal testimonies of transformation and breakthroughs from previous women's gatherings, encouraging participants to expect similar testimonies in future conventions.

Mrs. Ruto concluded by calling on Kenyans, and by extension the wider East African region, to join in morning and evening prayers for national and global peace.