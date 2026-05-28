South Africa: Shack Dwellers March to Cape Town Airport, Demanding Water and Use of Toilets

Woman says she was shot with a rubber bullet as police blocked protest

Shack dwellers from Winnie Madikizela informal settlement tried to march to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday, to demand access to airport toilets and water.

They said there were no toilets or water in the settlement.

Police fired stun grenades to stop them entering airport premises.

One protester said she had been hit in the buttock by a rubber bullet.

The settlement is on land owned by Airports Company South Africa and public works.

Around 300 protesters walked from Winnie Madikizela informal settlement to Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday to demand water and the use of toilets from the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA).

Community leader Tini Mohau said ACSA was preventing the City of Cape Town from installing toilets and taps, so "residents have come with buckets to collect water and shit here".

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The protesters reached the outskirts of the airport before police fired stun grenades to stop them.

Zanele Magida said she had been shot with a rubber bullet on the buttock. Carrying a water bucket and a container, Magida said: "I didn't do anything. I just wanted to ask for water and a place to shit in, but the police shot me with a rubber bullet."

Police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk, said no injuries had been recorded. He said Magida should open a case at the nearest police station.

Van Wyk said police, traffic officers and metro police had been deployed when the group was seen near the airport singing and chanting.

"The group attempted to split in order to overwhelm law enforcement. One group remained singing near the petrol station while the other tried to push towards the airport. They were stopped near the hotel and forced to rejoin the main group."

He said the protesters had become "riotous" and police had taken action to disperse the crowd.

Mohau said the shack dwellers wanted ACSA to allow the City to provide them with water and toilets.

The shack dwellers became angry after ACSA put up trespass notices. They removed the notices and decided to march to the airport, he said.

"The trespass notices unsettled the residents and made them fear that they will never get basic services if they are called trespassers," he said.

Mohau said some notices were placed in areas where the shack dwellers relieve themselves.

Agnes Mashe, who lives with her three children and four grandchildren, said she wanted the City to install toilets.

"Women and young girls get raped in the bushes while we relieve ourselves. Two women were raped while they were relieving themselves recently," she said.

"We would appreciate it if the City could give us mshengus," she said.

Lack of electricity forced residents to use candles for lighting and paraffin for cooking, she said. But she said she could no longer afford paraffin. "I collect firewood to cook," she said.

Mashe, who survives on social grants, said she begs for water at nearby Tsunami informal settlement.

Yolisa Mlawuti, ACSA assistant general manager, said ACSA had asked the City to install toilets and taps close to the road.

He asked the protesters to allow ACSA to put up the "private property" notices and to prevent anyone else from putting up shacks.

Mlawuti said ACSA officials would meet the shack dwellers to discuss their concerns next month.

According to the City, there are about 3,400 homes on land belonging to ACSA and the Department of Public Works. After a meeting last September between the City and ACSA about the Winnie Madikizela settlement, City mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien noted in a facebook post that the settlement is "within airport safety zones that affect runway lights, noise levels, and aviation equipment".

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"ACSA requires the land cleared for the planned runway realignment -- a project critical for unlocking future jobs and growth in the Western Cape," he said.

"While the City has a constitutional duty to provide basic services, permission from landowners is required before installing infrastructure on private property."

Badroodien said at the meeting that the City had "committed to preparing service proposals that can be implemented only if they do not undermine national airport objectives".

ACSA and Public Works would identify suitable land for relocation of the families. "This is a complex challenge. Our focus remains on protecting the dignity of residents while also safeguarding critical infrastructure that underpins the economy of Cape Town and the Western Cape."

GroundUp asked the City for further comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.