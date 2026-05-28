Zimbabwe Pushes for UN Security Council Reform and Greater African Voice

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira, has called for urgent reforms to the United Nations Security Council, arguing that the current global governance system no longer reflects today's geopolitical realities and must give Africa greater representation.

Speaking during a UN Security Council High-Level Open Debate in New York, Prof Murwira said the international system was under strain due to rising tensions between states, weakening multilateral cooperation and growing mistrust among nations.

"We witness the erosion of multilateralism, the selective application of international law, unilateral coercive measures, embargoes, exclusionary practices and growing mistrust among nations," he said.

He said Zimbabwe supports efforts to restructure the Security Council so that it becomes more representative and legitimate noting that its current composition still reflects the post-Second World War global order.

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"The Republic of Zimbabwe remains committed to a United Nations Security Council that reflects contemporary geopolitical realities, not 1945," he said.

Prof Murwira warned that global challenges such as armed conflict, climate change, pandemics, cyber threats and economic instability required collective international action.

"No nation, however powerful, can secure peace and prosperity alone," he said.

He also said Africa continues to bear a disproportionate burden of conflict and insecurity despite contributing least to the structural causes of global instability.

"Africa continues to carry a disproportionate burden of conflict and insecurity while contributing least to many structural causes of global instability," he said.

The Minister confirmed that Zimbabwe will contest for a non-permanent seat on the Security Council in the June 2026 elections pledging to promote dialogue and cooperation if elected.

"Zimbabwe will stand for election as a non-permanent member of the Security Council on 3 June 2026... Once elected, Zimbabwe commits to promote dialogue, consensus and inclusivity in the maintenance of international peace and security," he said.

He urged United Nations member states to uphold the UN Charter, reject double standards, and work towards a fairer global order.

"Zimbabwe urges all United Nations Member States to recommit to the Charter's principles, reject double standards and work collectively toward a just, peaceful, inclusive and equitable international order," he said.

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Prof Murwira concluded by reiterating Zimbabwe's position that the Security Council must be reformed to reflect contemporary global realities rather than the post-1945 international order.