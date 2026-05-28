Angola: End of Zaire General Hospital Construction Scheduled for April 2027

Mbanza Congo — The Construction of the Zaire general hospital is expected to be completed in April 2027, the project director, Paulo Kabata, announced Wednesday during a visit by president João Lourenço.

The construction of the three-story building, which began in 2014, resumed in June 2022.

The Head of State received explanations about the progress of the project and the levels of physical execution of the contract.

The hospital unit is located on the outskirts of the city of Mbanza Kongo and will have a capacity of 290 beds.

It will include four operating rooms, six inpatient wards, physiotherapy services, hemodialysis, imaging, neonatal care, pediatrics, maternity, and diagnostic therapy.

The hospital represents an investment valued at 87 million and 850 thousand Euros, plus an additional 26 million, 346 thousand and 37 Euros, totaling more than 114 million Euros.

It will require the recruitment and training of specialized personnel to provide health services to the population. FMA/ART/AMP