Namibians Yet to Feel Iran War Food Impact

Almost three months after the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel began, Namibians are yet to feel its effects on basic food.

This is despite predictions being made for a rapid rise in food prices and similar rises seen in other countries due to the disruption of fuel markets.

Retail data from January to April from the Namibia Statistics Agency shows a mixed price trend across basic food categories in Namibia.

Maize meal prices decreased across all commercial packaging sizes over the four-month period.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The average cost of a 2.5kg bag dropped by N$2.62, from N$41.91 in January to N$39.29 in April.

Similarly, 10kg bags fell by N$2.03 to N$111.71, while 5kg packages recorded a decline of N$0.55, retailing at N$68.67.

Meanwhile, sunflower cooking oil recorded the highest price increase.

The average price of a 2L bottle rose by N$7.52, from N$78.35 in January to N$85.87 in April.

The 750ml bottles remained stable, increasing by N$0.15 to N$33.61.

Other baseline items also experienced some increase.

A standard loaf of bread increased by N$0.34 to N$14.49, while 1kg of salt rose by N$0.65 to N$17.52.

Rice trends remained varied.

The 1kg packages increased by N$0.20 to N$44.61, whereas 2kg packages declined by N$1.51 to end the period at N$45.02.

Economist Omu Kakujaha-Matundu says it is a matter of time before food prices begin to rise.

"It is still early to say with confidence that those commodity prices won't be affected.

It looks as if the high fuel prices owing to the conflict in the Middle East have not yet been transmitted to food/commodity prices."

However, he says if there is no quick resolution to the conflict, and fuel prices remain high or increase, food prices will definitely begin to go up.

"We will start seeing transport companies charging higher transportation costs to retailers, and definitely food inflation will start to increase," says Kakujaha-Matundu.

The FAO Food Price Index, which measures changes in a basket of globally traded food commodities, rose by 2.4% from its revised February level.

Maize prices went up and rice prices dropped by 3%.

Vegetable oil prices increased by 5.1%, marking the third consecutive monthly rise.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sugar prices went up 7.2% in March which is the highest recorded since October 2025.

Meanwhile, meat prices rose by 1%.