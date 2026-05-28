Namibia: Development Must Preserve Culture, Says Nandi-Ndaitwah

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia must pursue development without abandoning its cultural identity, stressing that culture and development should coexist.

Speaking at the 2026 Omaludi Agricultural Festival at Okongo on Wednesday, Nandi-Ndaitwah said festivals such as Omaludi play a critical role in preserving traditions while promoting agriculture, tourism and local economic growth.

She commended the Okongo Village Council and festival organisers for promoting entrepreneurship, tourism and cultural preservation, saying the event aligns with Vision 2030 and the objectives of the sixth National Development Plan.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said cattle farming remains central to livelihoods and cultural identity in northern Namibia, adding that cattle continue to symbolise wealth, dignity and resilience across Africa.

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She noted that since its establishment in 2018, the Omaludi Festival has evolved into an important platform for business networking, youth empowerment and rural economic stimulation.

The president said Namibia's cultural diversity remains one of the country's strongest tourism assets, as visitors travel to experience authentic traditions and local stories.

She further urged farmers in the northern communal areas to transition from subsistence farming to commercially sustainable agriculture through improved infrastructure, financing, technology and market access.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia's participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area and Southern African Customs Union presents opportunities for local farmers to access larger markets and attract investment.

She also encouraged young people to use opportunities presented through the National Youth Development Fund and actively participate in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

She revealed that this year's festival will not feature the traditional cattle show after a buffalo suspected of carrying foot-and-mouth disease was detected in the area, restricting livestock movement.