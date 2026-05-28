South Africa: DJ Warras Murder Case Moves to the High Court As Probe Wraps Up

Alleged hitman Armindo Pacula and alleged mastermind Victor Majola face charges linked to the killing of DJ Warras in the Johannesburg CBD in December 2025.

The case moves to the Johannesburg High Court, with a pretrial hearing set for 18 June 2026 after investigators finalised all outstanding evidence.

The murder case against the two men accused of killing DJ Warras is heading to the Johannesburg High Court. Prosecutors confirmed on Wednesday that all investigations into the matter have been completed.

Armindo Pacula, 25, and Victor Majola, 44, made a brief appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court. Both remain in custody.

Pacula is accused of carrying out the shooting. Majola is accused of planning it. The pair face charges linked to the death of Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, who was shot and killed outside the Zambesi House building in the Johannesburg CBD in December 2025.

State prosecutor Vincent Mochabela told the court that investigators had obtained cellphone records and financial information connected to both accused. Facial comparison analysis has also been completed and an indictment has been drafted.

The matter was formally transferred to the High Court on Wednesday. The case returns on 18 June 2026 for a pretrial hearing.