Rwanda: Kagame Hails Police for 25 Years of Service

President Paul Kagame has commended the Rwanda National Police (RNP) for its 25 years of service, praising officers for their dedication, courage, and professionalism in ensuring the safety and security of Rwandans.

Speaking during celebration of RNP's 25th anniversary, held on May, 27, at Police Training School, Gishari, Kagame thanked police officers for the sacrifices they continue to make to ensure citizens live and work safely and with dignity.

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"I want to commend the Rwanda National Police for the excellent work they have done over the past 25 years for our country," Kagame said at the event, that coincided with the commissioning of more than 430 officer cadets.

He noted that the values upheld by the force have also been demonstrated beyond Rwanda's borders through peacekeeping missions abroad, where Rwandan police officers have earned international recognition for their professionalism and discipline.

"What the police have achieved comes from working together with different partners, especially other security organs, but also Rwandans themselves who have contributed a lot," he said.

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Kagame stressed the importance of preserving and strengthening the culture of cooperation and unity that has enabled the country to maintain security and stability.

"This good culture of working together and the strength we have in us must be protected and continuously developed," he added.

The Head of State also thanked police leaders from other allied countries and guests who attended the event.

"We all share the willingness to continue working together in protecting our security and development," Kagame said.

Addressing evolving security threats, Kagame said the nature of crime continues to change, becoming increasingly sophisticated and cross-border in nature, requiring law enforcement agencies to adapt accordingly.

"The nature of security threats keeps changing, and crimes are being committed in more sophisticated ways. That is why the work of the police must keep evolving with time," he said.

He further commended the RNP's approach to preventing crime.

"That action of preventing crimes before they happen responds to existing issues while also looking beyond. That is the culture our police needs," Kagame said.

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The President underscored the importance of continuous capacity building, urging the police force to prioritize skills development, professionalism, and modern equipment in order to effectively tackle emerging security challenges.

"Capacity building through increasing skills, professionalism, and advanced equipment must remain at the forefront if we want to prevent and fight emerging threats," he said.

To the newly commissioned officers, Kagame said the training they completed was not only meant to prepare them professionally, but also to instill the values of patriotism, integrity, and service to citizens.

"What you have learned should now be reflected in your actions. The training was not only about professional preparation, but also about understanding what it means to serve your country and citizens," he said.

He urged the officers to shun corruption, remain vigilant in decision-making, and fulfill their responsibilities with commitment and integrity.

Kagame also thanked the families of the graduates for the support and trust they have given their children throughout the training.

"You will continue supporting them in their duties. Your support has strengthened them and significantly contributed to what they have achieved," he said.

Addressing the police force, Kagame said the anniversary should serve as an opportunity to reflect on and reaffirm the institution's core values of professionalism, humility, and service to citizens.

He noted that such values are what continue to strengthen public trust and support for the police force.