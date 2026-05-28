Rwanda: All You Need to Know As Rwanda National Police Turn 25

Twenty-five years ago, Rwanda took a major step in rebuilding its security sector by establishing the Rwanda National Police (RNP), a unified force that has since grown into one of the country's key institutions in maintaining safety, stability, and regional peacekeeping.

The creation of RNP in 2000 marked a turning point in Rwanda's post-genocide recovery and institutional reforms. President Paul Kagame ordered the merger of three separate security institutions that had previously operated under different ministries.

These were the Gendarmerie Nationale under the Ministry of Defence, the Police Communale under the Ministry of Local Government, and the Police Judiciaire under the Ministry of Justice.

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Today, RNP's responsibilities extend far beyond conventional policing. The institution oversees public safety and social order, road traffic management and road safety, counter-terrorism operations, infrastructure security, firefighting, and disaster response, among other duties.

Over the years, collaboration with ordinary citizens has remained central to the force's policing philosophy. Through various community policing programmes, RNP works closely with local leaders, schools, businesses, and residents to prevent crime, identify potential threats, and resolve concerns through dialogue.

The force has also expanded its role beyond Rwanda's borders. Since 2005, RNP has actively participated in regional and international peacekeeping missions, serving in countries such as Haiti, Sudan, Mali, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, and Mozambique.

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Speaking during the 25th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday, May 27, the Inspector General of Police, Commissioner General Felix Namuhoranye, described the occasion as a moment of reflection on the institution's journey and future direction.

"This is a special day for the Rwanda National Police, and we have taken the opportunity to reflect on where the Rwanda National Police has come from, where it is today, and where it is going," Namuhoranye said during the ceremony graced by President Kagame at Police Training School, Gishari in Rwamagana District.

The police chief also expressed gratitude to the President for consistent guidance and leadership since the force's establishment.

"Allow me to thank you for the important role you have played in giving the National Police the right direction since its inception. You have been a role model for us in facing the challenges posed by the fact that maintaining security today requires extraordinary efforts and performance," Namuhoranye said.

He noted that over the past 25 years, the police force has strengthened cooperation not only with citizens, but also with other security organs in the country and police institutions from friendly countries.

According to Namuhoranye, one of the key principles that has guided RNP is ensuring that every Rwandan is free from fear and insecurity.

He pointed to the international recognition of Rwanda's community policing model, referencing a book titled The Police and the Community in Rwanda, written by researchers examining Rwanda's security approach.

According to the findings highlighted during the event, Rwanda's security and stability are rooted in collaboration and trust between security organs and citizens.

The publication further notes that Rwanda adapted the global concept of community policing to fit local context, governance values, and home-grown solutions, particularly through initiatives such as the Youth Volunteers for Crime Prevention and Control.

However, Namuhoranye acknowledged that security threats continue to evolve, particularly with the rise of technology-driven crimes.

"The way crimes are committed has continued to change, especially those that rely on technology," he said.

He explained that modern crime no longer requires physical presence, noting that cybercriminals can now target financial institutions remotely without crossing borders or breaking into buildings.

"Nowadays, thieves who want to rob a bank no longer need to break down its doors, nor do they even need to reach the bank," he said.

To respond to these evolving threats, he noted that RNP is increasingly investing in technology-based security systems, including artificial intelligence, integrated digital services, and advanced training for officers.

"The Rwanda National Police will continue to invest in building itself to cope with this change. We will also continue to invest in training and improving performance," he added.

President Kagame commended the RNP for safeguarding the security of Rwandans.

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"I want to commend the Rwanda National Police for the excellent work they have done over the past 25 years for our country," Kagame said at the event, that coincided with the commissioning of more than 430 officer cadets.

He noted that the values upheld by the force have also been demonstrated beyond Rwanda's borders through peacekeeping missions abroad, where Rwandan police officers have earned international recognition for their professionalism and discipline.

"What the police have achieved comes from working together with different partners, especially other security organs, but also Rwandans themselves who have contributed a lot," he said.

Kagame said that as the nature of crime continues to change, becoming increasingly sophisticated and cross-border, law enforcement agencies are required to adapt accordingly.

"The nature of security threats keeps changing, and crimes are being committed in more sophisticated ways. That is why the work of the police must keep evolving with time," he said.

"Capacity building through increasing skills, professionalism, and advanced equipment must remain at the forefront if we want to prevent and fight emerging threats."