Somalia: Former Somali President Extends Eid Al-Adha Greetings, Warns Against Illegal Detentions

27 May 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed on Wednesday extended Eid al-Adha greetings to the Somali people, wishing them peace, prosperity and national unity as the country prepares for the religious celebrations.

In a statement issued ahead of the Eid festivities, Sharif emphasized the importance of social cohesion and preserving stability in Somalia during a period marked by political and security challenges.

The former president also delivered a stern message directed at security agencies accused of carrying out unlawful arrests against youths and civilians, warning against the misuse of power.

"Those using arrests against young people should understand that the position they hold today will not last forever," Sharif said.

His remarks come amid growing public concern over alleged arbitrary detentions and security crackdowns in parts of the country.

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