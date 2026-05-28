South Africa: Here They Are - the 26 Players Representing South Africa At the World Cup

27 May 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Yanga Sibembe

Coach Hugo Broos selects 26 diverse players to represent Bafana Bafana at the 2026 World Cup, showcasing a compelling mix of experience and youthful promise.

Goalkeepers

Name: Ronwen WilliamsDate of birth: 21 January 1992Club: Mamelodi SundownsPosition: Goalkeeper

Williams made his senior international debut against the five-time world champions Brazil in March 2014. It was a baptism of fire as Williams, deputising for the injured South African goalkeeping great Itumeleng Khune, was on the receiving end of a 5-0 drubbing. But the Mamelodi Sundowns man was unperturbed: "Losing 5-0 is a lot," he said, "but we were playing against the best team in the world. I'm not shaken. It is one of those things in soccer."

It's been more than a decade since that tough introduction, and Williams has become one of South Africa's most important players, including being given the captaincy. At the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, against Cape Verde, he made history by becoming the first keeper to save four penalties in a single Afcon penalty shootout. As he prepared to face each penalty, he could be seen talking to himself and looking up at the sky as if he was getting advice from someone. It was his brother Marvin, who died in a car crash when Williams was 18. "Sometimes I ask him to take control and show me which way to...

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