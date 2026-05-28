Kenya: Kariobangi Sharks Drown in Relegation Waters As Ulinzi Stars Survive By Skin of Teeth

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27, 2026 - Kariobangi Sharks' era in the top flight may well be over after a 1-1 draw with defending champions Kenya Police in a Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League tie at the Police Sacco on Wednesday evening.

The slumboys, who were promoted to the top tier in 2017, needed a win at all costs, while praying that another relegation candidate, Ulinzi Stars, would lose their fixture against Tusker at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

Ally Awesu's own goal put Nicholas Muyoti's charges in the ascendancy in the 68th minute, spelling the worst fears for Sharks who responded 11 minutes later via Patilla Omotto.

However, the equaliser was a vain one as the soldiers beat the brewers 2-0 to secure safety in the top flight.

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Bildad Abonga's header in the 55th minute put them in the lead before marksman Paul Okoth ensured maximum points with the second in the 88th minute.

The win saw Ulinzi climb out of the red zone, to 14th with 38 points from 33 games, same as Mathare United, who dropped to 15th.

Despite the gloomy day for Sharks, it may not be all lost for William 'Kanu' Muluya's charges who could yet survive via a High Court decision.

FKF have lodged an appeal with the High Court, seeking to quash a decision by the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) to nullify the current league regulations, which declare that the three bottom-placed teams will be relegated automatically.

Instead, SDT decreed that FKF should apply the 2019 regulations, which render the bottom two automatically relegated, with the third team facing the third-placed team in the National Super League (NSL).

Having guaranteed a 16th place finish, Sharks could yet return to the top flight via a relegation playoff should the High Court side with SDT.